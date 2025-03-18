Diddy Advises Kanye West in Weird Leaked Call From Prison

It seems like nothing can surprise us these days about Diddy or Kanye, but then this happened. Who would have thought in a million years that we would get to hear a conversation between Ye and an imprisoned Diddy? Well, ladies and gentlemen sit back and listen.

On Monday, in a leaked call obtained by The Shade Room, Diddy is heard advising Ye, while also proclaiming that he will be found innocent in the criminal trial that accuses him of several crimes including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

“I’ll tell you the real from the front line, this s**t is wicked, wicked, wicked, so you be careful,” said Diddy. “We need you out there.”

He later continued, “Get behind the mic, have some fun. Chop up them samples. Get back on your hitman vibe. Have some fun. Get back to smiling. F**k these other motherf**kers, they are wasting your time. Put that love in your heart. Enjoy yourself. When I get out there, I want to see you f***ing tear down the stadiums, I need to see you back on that stage, actually rapping and performing and everything. I be dreaming of that s**t.”

This leaked call comes just a couple of days after the Chicago rapper dropped a track titled, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” on X. The song featured Ye, Diddy, North West, Christian “King” Combs, and Jasmine Williams.

According to TMZ, Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, attempted to block the track’s release by trademarking their daughter’s name and is considering taking Ye to court to gain full custody of their children.

However, in alleged screenshots of texts between Ye and Kim, the Chicago rapper threatened to “go to war” over North’s name being trademarked.