Jennifer Hudson Breaks Silence After Almost Getting a Ball to the Face at NBA Game, And Here's How the Player Responded...

Courtside seats are a privilege afforded to the rich, but being so close to the game has its disadvantages, too. Jennifer Hudson saw both sides of the coin firsthand game at Madison Square Garden, but it appears that she’s in good spirits.

Tristan Wilds Talks Swagger, The Wire, & D'Angelo on That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Tristan Wilds Talks AppleTV+'s Swagger, The Wire, & D'Angelo on That's So Random

As we previously told you, earlier this month, Hudson and her boyfriend Common were enjoying a date night sitting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors game. While it was mostly going well, the night took a turn when Hudson found herself smack dab in the middle of the game during the second quarter, when Knicks player Miles “Deuce” McBride attempted to go after a loose ball as it was headed out of bounds.

Advertisement

Both Deuce and the ball were headed straight for the popular daytime talk show host’s face — or at least that was the case until Common stepped in to deflect the basketball. However, his efforts weren’t exactly 100 percent helpful, and the daytime talk show host was visibly shaken and immediately after.

Advertisement

Now, in Thursday’s episode of her eponymous show, Hudson finally let her fans know how she was doing in the days since. Explaining how she was overall OK, she said that thanks to being a “boy mom” to her son and his crew of cousins, she’s used to being at basketball games and expecting the unexpected. But, she advised against trying to have a conversation while sitting so close to the court.

Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Crazy Viral Courtside Ball Hit & Her Wildest NBA Game Moments!

“First of all I want to say: ‘I’m OK,’” she said. “Thank God I have a son, my son and like seven of his cousins so I roll with a basketball team, OK?”

Advertisement

“I told y’all I’m a boy mom. And what that means is I’ve been on the basketball court many a days playing with these children so they trained mama well to be able to take the game. I was ready,” she later added.

She went on to share how Common asked her if she wanted to leave the arena after the ordeal but she opted against it. The EGOT winner also revealed that Deuce sent her an apology video explaining how he was simply trying to bring some energy into the game and the host was just “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” However, he did send her some flowers to her studio.