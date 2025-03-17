Three Black Men From London Beg Michelle Obama Not to Steal This from Them

Everything started out roses when former First Lady Michelle Obama launched her new podcast last week with her brother Craig Robinson, bit the operative word is ‘started out.”

Oprah And Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Oprah & Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week

Oprah And Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English Oprah & Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week

The show is called “IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” and here lies the problem. Let us explain: The podcast is a way for Michelle Obama to connect with her audience more personally. Instead of delving deep into politics, the podcast will help listeners with their personal dilemmas and “leave you laughing, reflecting and feeling more prepared to tackle life’s challenges,” as stated on its Spotify description. However, a group of three young Black men from the UK have posted a TikTok asking the former First Lady to reconsider the name of her podcast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Calling Mrs Obama, “our forever First Lady,” the group begin their TikTok by making it clear they respect everything Michelle Obama has done for the American people and culture. They then go on to say that they don’t think Michelle Obama has taken their podcast name out of malicious intent... It’s hard to believe that she could have chosen the name maliciously. Try to imagine Michelle Obama spending her time scrolling social media looking for podcast name inspiration. Can’t do it can you?

Advertisement

But anyway, back to the story, they then explain that they started their podcast five years ago and trademarked the name. Important to note, their caption states that they only trademarked the name in the UK, because when they first launched they couldn’t afford to trademark it in the US.

The reason that they are worried about Michelle Obama having the same podcast name as them is clear and pretty reasonable. They don’t want their work to be “drowned” by her celebrity status. “You’re powerful, you’ve got a big machine. And we don’t want our hard work to go amiss when your podcast launches.”

Advertisement

In order to gain Michelle Obama’s sympathies they state that their podcast is uplifting, they aren’t misogynistic and they are doing “God’s work.” Can I get an Amen?! Sorry. Anyway, while they are concerned that their podcast will lose listeners, some of the comments under their video have made attempts at comforting them.

User @lifeisajeff said: This could actually (maybe) be a good thing for you, in searching for Michelle’s podcast which more people probably would do, others may find you in the process.

Advertisement

@Unclefortune wrote: Instead of begging her, compete with her, she might just end up loving your boldness.

Some commenters have said that they should sue her or seek legal advice. But they would be going against such a “big machine,” since the name isn’t trademarked in the states there’s no real leg for them to stand on.

Advertisement

User @Waikiharnais puts it best by stating that this situation is just “unfortunate.”