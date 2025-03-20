D.L. Hughley Makes This Fiery Claim About Black MAGA Folks; Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt Claps Back

Don Lemon has started a feud. After making some heated comments about Black Donald Trump supporters, Rep. Wesley Hunt and D.L. Hughley have gone to war over how Black MAGA supporters should be viewed.

This back-and-forth began Sunday (March 16) when Lemon appeared on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, while the two were discussing Black MAGA supporters.

“I don’t think you can be Black and be a rational MAGA person,” said Lemon.

Maher quickly said in response, “I think they would find that very insulting.”

Lemon then said, “Well I mean, the truth is often insulting.”

On Wednesday, during an interview on TMZ Live, Hughley agreed with Lemon’s take, saying, “Donald Trump uses Black people like most people use Fabuloso, to clean the smell up.”

He also took some shots at Hunt, who was one of the Black republicans not happy with Lemon’s comments about Black MAGA supporters.

After being read Hunt’s response, Hughley then said, “How many people with those same qualifications have been fired and called DEI… Kamala Harris was called DEI for having those exact same qualifications.”

Hunt quickly caught wind of Hughley’s comments and hopped on TMZ Live hours later to respond.

“First of all, according to D.L. Hughley’s argument, every Black person should be a Democrat and I think that’s utterly ridiculous,” said Hunt. “You need people from all walks of life on both sides of the party and that’s what makes this system the best you could ever imagine.”

Hunt explained that he’s solely being judged on his qualifications, not the color of his skin.

Hughley has always been a huge supporter of the Democratic party and has been quick to call people out who support Trump.

In January, he called out Snoop Dogg for performing at Trump’s Inauguration event, Crypto Ball. In July 2024, he went off on everyone calling for former President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race, saying that it was “insulting” to the longtime politician.

