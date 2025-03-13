Michelle Obama Admits This One Annoying Habit Bugs Her About Hubby Barack

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has never shied away from keeping it real when it comes to the ins and outs of her marriage to former President Barack Obama. And that’s why her latest interview spilling more details about him should come as no surprise...but what she shared just might crack you up.

As announced earlier this week, Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson started their brand new podcast, “IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson,” with the premiere episode dropping on Wednesday (March 12). Among the myriad of topics they discussed, one of them revolved around the former president’s tendency to be tardy and how his chronic lateness became a vexing point for Michelle.

Describing how she and Robinson were taught that “being early is being on time,” while growing up, Michelle said that by the time she got into a relationship with Barack, they went through an adjustment period as he had to learn how to actually be punctual.

“Barack, you know, he had to adjust to what on time was for me,” Michelle said.

“’Cause he was on that island time,” Robinson said, referring to the former president’s Hawaiian roots.

“I’ve got this husband who, when it’s time to leave, it’s 3 o’clock — he’s getting up and going to the bathroom. I was like ‘dude, dude, a 3 o’clock departure means you’ve done all that.’ Don’t start looking for your glasses at the 3 o’clock departure,” she said.

Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson Start a Podcast | IMO

Michelle went on to say that while her husband has improved as the years have gone by in their over 30 year marriage, that was one of the biggest pet peeves she experienced with him. She further added that her penchant for punctuality has also influenced her daughters Malia and Sasha to the point that they know if they’re doing an activity with her, they know to be early.

Michelle’s comments come amid internet speculation that the longtime couple are headed for a divorce. While there’s been no confirmation of any sort of thing, the rumors have been fueled thanks to Michelle’s notable absences at recent events including an LA Clippers game (in which Barack appeared alone and received a standing ovation) and the inauguration of President Donald Trump back in January.