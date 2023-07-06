These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN

Ok, we know ESPN is not for sale, and we are having a little fun here, but also we want to emphasize the power of the collective, and encourge our wealthiest brothers and sisters to think out of the Box. So Stephen A. Smith wouldn’t be surprised if his time with ESPN comes to an end soon, based on the shocking layoffs the network has been carrying out throughout 2023. ESPN is worth likely over $30 billion, according to a 2018 report by Forbes. So, what if Black athletes banded together to buy the network? It could be the perfect way to possibly slow down layoffs while also better spotlight Black athletes and the company’s Black employees!