These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN

These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN

From Lebron James to Serena Williams, these athletes could band together and cash in on the network

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Ezra Shaw / Staff (Getty Images), Al Bello / Staff (Getty Images)

Ok, we know ESPN is not for sale, and we are having a little fun here, but also we want to emphasize the power of the collective, and encourge our wealthiest brothers and sisters to think out of the Box. So Stephen A. Smith wouldn’t be surprised if his time with ESPN comes to an end soon, based on the shocking layoffs the network has been carrying out throughout 2023. ESPN is worth likely over $30 billion, according to a 2018 report by Forbes. So, what if Black athletes banded together to buy the network? It could be the perfect way to possibly slow down layoffs while also better spotlight Black athletes and the company’s Black employees!

LeBron James

LeBron James

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)

The most likely person to buy ESPN? The first active NBA player to become a billionaire, LeBron James. James has been building his media empire, launching the SpringHill Company in 2020! Some of the productions from the company already air on ESPN, so why wouldn’t he buy the whole thing?

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images)

In June 2023, Michael Jordan confirmed a deal to sell his stake in the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion. Maybe that new wealth could go towards purchasing the media giant, ESPN!

Serena Williams

Serena Williams

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff (Getty Images)

Serena Williams is one of the richest female athletes of all time and has been intentional with her investments lately! Williams founded her own media company in April 2023, Nine Two Six Productions, maybe she can add ESPN to her network!

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O’Neal

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Megan Briggs / Stringer (Getty Images)

Shaquille O’Neal never misses out on a check! He is a franchise owner of many establishments including Krispy Kreme, Five Guys, and Auntie Anne’s. He also has created a vast media presence being a co-host on TNT’s Inside the NBA. ESPN shouldn’t be far out of his reach!

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Momodu Mansaray / Stringer (Getty Images)

Stephen Curry ranked #8 on Forbes’ Highest-Paid Athletes in the World for 2023. He owns a production company named Unanimous Media, so he’s already familiar with the media world!

Candace Parker

Candace Parker

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Stringer (Getty Images)

Candace Parker was one of the highest-paid female athletes in 2022! She also serves as an NBA analyst for Turner Sports, which means she could be great to give more opportunities to female sports analysts if she buys ESPN!

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: David Cannon / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is a billionaire! Although most of his investments are in real estate and tech, maybe owning a media network can be his next venture!

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Michael Loccisano / Staff (Getty Images)

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was the #1 highest-paid female athlete in 2022 according to Forbes! Osaka is the queen of investing, dabbling in several industries from sports to beauty and skincare, and her own media company, Hana Kuma.

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

In 2018 Floyd Mayweather was Forbes’ highest-paid athlete! He may not make nearly as much money these days since he is retired from boxing. However, he is an expert in promoting, which is exactly what a network needs!

Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

Chris Paul’s continuous support of HBCUs proves that he would be exactly what ESPN needs, someone to highlight HBCU sports on a huge media platform!

Simone Biles

Simone Biles

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles may not be the richest person on this list, but she is still one of the highest-paid gymnasts! Biles would be perfect to help bring coverage to sports that might not be as popular as male-dominated sports!

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson was the NFL’s highest-paid player in 2019, signing a four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks for $140 million. He is familiar with production and media as he is the founder of West2East Empire and Why Not You Productions.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Chris Coduto / Stringer (Getty Images)

Phoenix Sun’s Kevin Durant is a major investor, investing in over 80 companies! He also owns the sports media company, Boardroom! ESPN could be the perfect way to expand his media portfolio!

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of Forbes’ highest-paid players in 2023 and is growing his investing network! It could be great to see a player with international sports experience put his bid in for ESPN!

Venus Williams

Venus Williams

Image for article titled These Rich Black Athletes Should Buy ESPN
Photo: Mike Marsland / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tennis champion Venus Williams became a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins with her sister, Serena, in 2009. She also owns EleVen, a clothing line! Williams has been in the sports industry almost her whole life, so taking over ESPN could be an interesting step for her!

