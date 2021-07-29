In recent years, we’ve seen NBA superstar Chris Paul do plenty to put on for HBCUs. He regularly pays tribute with his attire, led an early voting march and unveiled an “HBCU Sneaker Tour” in October, and currently attends Winston-Salem State to complete his bachelor’s degree in communications. And in keeping that same energy, The Undefeated reports that the Point God has joined forces with the Basketball Hall of Fame to launch a new college basketball tournament.

From The Undefeated:

Paul and the Basketball Hall of Fame have partnered in the development of the Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off on Nov. 22-23 at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. The two-day doubleheader will feature HBCUs Morehouse College, Virginia Union, West Virginia State and Winston-Salem State. The games are also expected to be televised nationally, a source said.

“I appreciate the collaboration of the Basketball Hall of Fame and Mohegan Sun in hosting this inaugural event,” Paul said in a statement. “With several family members and friends who have attended HBCUs, I know firsthand how important they are to our community and country’s future. I’m excited to offer an elevated experience to the players and fans this November.”

In a separate statement, John L. Doleva, the president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, praised the 11-time NBA All-Star for his “unwavering support for HBCUs.” This includes executive producing ESPN’s Why Not Us documentary, which gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the North Carolina Central University (NCCU) men’s basketball team, and partnering with Sour Patch Kids to develop a college scholarship fund for HBCU attendees.

“Chris Paul has shown unwavering support for HBCUs and brought an awareness to creating opportunities for the student-athletes at these institutions,” Doleva said in a statement. “The Hall of Fame is proud to share in Chris’ vision and bring this event to life at beautiful Mohegan Sun Arena.”

COVID permitting, this tournament sounds like an excellent opportunity to showcase HBCU talent and shout out to Chris Paul for always keeping historically Black colleges at the forefront.



