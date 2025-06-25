Girl, Bye…Candace Owens’ Latest Assessment of Trump Will Make You Roll Your Eyes

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Candace Owens speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images), U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to media at the start of the second day of the 2025 NATO Summit on June 25, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands. Among other matters, members are to approve a new defense investment plan that raises the target for defense spending to 5% of GDP. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Five months into President Donald Trump's second term and some of his closest allies have turned their backs on him. Conservative pundit Candace Owens, known for her wildly MAGA-adjacent stances, is the latest to sing a different tune.

Owens appeared on the "Piers Morgan Uncensored" show to finally admit she was totally wrong about the president. Recently, Trump has been under fire -- perhaps more than usual-- after joining Israel's longstanding beef with it's Middle Eastern neighbor Iran by launching missiles at its nuclear facilities.

Just like much of America, Owens is not happy about the move. And now, she says she has some serious regrets about the candidate she helped put in office.

"He’s been a chronic disappointment," she told British show host Piers Morgan. "I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn’t going to happen, and it is happening," she continued, referring to U.S. attack on Iran.

The controversial podcast host was an avid Trump supporter, but since he came back into office in January, Owens has slowly torn away from Trump's MAGA page. "This was not Trump’s decision. It was Bibi Netanyahu’s decision," Owens told Morgan, calling out Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She added, "That is the reason that he did it." According to Owens, Trump is sucking up to Netanyahu, and she said it's causing real damage within America. "We’re very aware that Israel is dictating our foreign policy, and we’d now like that to stop."

CNN reported around 51 percent of Americans don't support Trump's blitz on Iran's nuclear house. Owens is now one of them. She said Trump's attack was unnecessary because there is "no imminent threat" to the U.S. This comes after continuous claims by Trump's administration that Iran is building a nuclear weapon, despite the country's government saying otherwise.

Now that Trump has gotten the U.S. into such a controversial conflict, Owens predicted this will ultimately cost American lives. "The picture of politics in America is going to look very differently." She added, "I don’t know where to go from here…but this is not the candidate that I voted for."

Folks online had no sympathy for her, however. "He’s exactly who you voted for. It’s ok to look back and admit it," @raydunn_ tweeted.

Another user agreed saying "For people that claim to be so smart they were so stupid when it came to voting for that guy." @DennisShouseFit continued, "Like he told you everything he stood for each time he got the chance and you still did it.

@chooch129 added, "Candace Owens is a big disappointment and a disgrace!!"