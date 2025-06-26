Tyler Perry Accuser Christian Keyes Breaks His Silence, But It’s Not What You Think

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Christian Keyes attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Christian Keyes is once again making headlines. And what he has to say will no doubt upset fans once again.

The last update we gave you on Keyes revolved around his possible connection to Tyler Perry's bombshell sexual assault lawsuit. Specifically, an Instagram Live video he made back in December 2023 resurfaced where he alleged that alleged that he had endured similar behavior to the man accusing Perry, noting that he endured years of sexual harassment at the hands of a very powerful Hollywood figure years ago.

While Keyes never mentioned Perry by name, he did say that the man in question was a giant, beloved Hollywood figure and mentioned that he began carrying a pocket recorder around him beginning in 2005 -- the same year he starred in Perry's film "Diary of a Mad Black Woman."

Now, Keyes is back on Instagram Live again and telling fans of yet another unfortunate update. In a now-viral clip posted on Wednesday, Keyes explained that he wouldn't be collaborating with BET for any spinoffs or prequels for the popular show "All the Queen's Men," a show he created nearly 15 years ago. He also said that His reasoning stems from multiple instances of "dismissive," "disrespectful," and unprofessional behaviors he's witnessed and been on the receiving end of.

He also said that he only found out that his show would be returning for the second half of it's fourth season through the internet and not direct communications from the studio, something that's apparently been a recurring issue for a while now.

"It does feel dismissive and disrespectful when it continues to happen. And you've addressed it and it still happens. So, at this point I do not believe that the prequel series that I've written and the spinoff shows and any prequel or sequels -- I do not believe I'll be doing that with BET."

Keyes also revealed that in his created by credit was removed from the show back in season two and that he had to rope in the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) union to get the studio to give it back to him. He also explained that his decision to depart from BET for a spinoff was also due in part to certain people acting "entitled," "arrogant" and unprofessional, sharing that those individuals would show up drunk and high onset.

"Those things will be addressed, there may be some personnel changes. But the show will go on and I'm excited about it," he said in part.

Keyes did however end things on a positive note, saying that a forthcoming stage play of the show would be dropping in Las Vegas soon as well as a tour. However, details have yet to be finalized as is the next phase of the "All the Queen's Men" universe.

Check out his full video below. Will you be tuned in?

https://twitter.com/ArtOfDialogue_/status/1938055907390161272