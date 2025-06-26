Why Beyoncé’s Bag Placement Crossed a Southern American Superstition and Left Black Women in Shock

Beyoncé showed up to Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris looking like money. But when she placed her purse on the ground, the internet immediately stopped scrolling. The shocking placement sparked a wave of Black girl side-eyes, superstitious callouts, and recalling generational warnings. Put your purse on the ground, and you’ll go broke.

Mind you, Gala posted a video of the Southern songstress without a care in the world — smiling, dancing, waving, carrying on — all while fans couldn’t help but notice the leather studded bag at her feet. Now, being Black and from the South, she knew exactly what she was doing. While we’ve been told purses on the floor bring bad luck, many feel that rule doesn’t apply to generational wealth — and honestly, there was probably no money in that bag anyway.

Needless to say, fans on TikTok did not hold back, dropping video responses, and a ton of comments regarding the placement of her bag…and they didn’t hold back.

“Somebody said they no longer believe the myth that if you put your purse on the floor you’ll go broke. Purse…on the ground…and just as happy as can be — hey!” one fan said in a video response. Another TikTok user expressed that when she saw Beyoncés purse on the ground she said, “Period poo,” adding, “Imma turn up,” insinuating that enjoying the LV show is way better than worrying about a myth.

A third TikTok user argued that the last thing the “Cowboy Carter” super star is worried about is a superstition, as the Grammy Award-winning musician has her billionaire husband Jay-Z with her, is rolling in abundance, and isn’t pressed at all about losing money. “You think Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter is walking around anywhere with an actual purse?” the user asked.

She continued: “Secondly, she’s at a fashion show. That bag is strictly an accessory, I would be shocked if she had anything in there. Maybe a lip gloss, maybe a piece of gum — maybe she keep that thang on her. But to think that that’s her actual purse? Okay. Mind you, she was literally with her man, so why would she need anything in that bag?”

Only Beyoncé could casually place a purse on the floor and send the internet into a full blown spiritual crisis. But let’s be real — when you’ve got a billion-dollar empire, a seat at Louis Vuitton, and your man by your side, that bad luck doesn’t really apply.

Plus, Pharrell gifted the superstar a new purse anyways. So, myth broken.