DDG Scores This Rare Win in Custody Battle With Halle Bailey

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Halle Bailey and DDG attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on October 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Lately, Halle Bailey has been on the winning side when it comes to the ongoing custody battle against her ex-boyfriend and streamer DDG over her 1-year-old son Halo with. But thanks to this latest update, it appears DDG may have finally come out on top. Let's get into it.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Why Black-Owned Businesses Face Bigger Risks in a Global Trade War To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Why Black-Owned Businesses Face Bigger Risks in a Global Trade War

As we previously told you, back in mid-May, Bailey was granted a court-ordered restraining order from DDG, which stemmed from allegations of physical and verbal abuse at his hands. As a result, DDG had to stay 100 yards away from "The Little Mermaid" star and was barred from posting about her and their son on social media. The judge who granted the order of protection also ruled that Bailey can take Halo with her to Italy while she works on her latest film project.

Now, however, it looks like some amendments have been made because on Tuesday, DDG and and his lawyer filed for visitation. In his request, he asked the judge to be allowed to see the child in Rome at the end of the month with his mother (Halo's grandmother) serving as a supervisor for the visit. Bailey's lawyers pushed back on the request, asking instead for a "professional monitor" as she feels DDG's mother "enabled" the streamers bad behavior, according to Billboard.

As a sort of happy medium, the Los Angeles judge ruled that DDG could go and visit Halo in Italy, citing that it was a "reasonable" request. But the visit must be overseen by a third party monitor, not Halo's grandmother, and DDG cant post the his son on any social media platforms while he's there.

This marks a rare legal win for the popular streamer, especially seeing as how he was unsuccessful in his previous attempt at preventing Bailey from going overseas in the first place. The end of June is nearing, so here's hoping no further drama ensues from his visit.