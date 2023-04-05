Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!

Sports

Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!

Angel Reese, Naomi Osaka and Erin Jackson are among the best athletes in the world.

By
Noah A. McGee
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Gregory Shamus // Laurence Griffiths // Quinn Rooney (Getty Images)

Women’s athletics is having a moment. Despite all of the backlash Angel Reese and her teammates have been receiving for beating Iowa in the women’s college basketball national championship, it’s a sign that people care about women’s sports in a way they did not previously.

The game between the two talented squads became the most viewed women’s college basketball game on record.

Despite the negativity, people are finally starting to realize that women’s sports can be just as entertaining as men’s sports. If you’re looking for some superstar black female athletes, here are some you should be paying attention to.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Angel Reese

Angel Reese

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

Despite people trying to label Angel Reese as a “classless” player, she’s nothing of the sort. She’s among the most dominant players in the country and this past season was named a first-team All-America, the NCAA tournament most outstanding player (MOP) and an NCAA Champion

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Flau’jae Johnson

Flau’jae Johnson

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos (Getty Images)

Angel’s teammate, Flau’jae Johnson is not just a talented hooper, she’s also a successful rapper. She went viral last year for a dope freestyle she had on Bars On I-95 and veteran Louisiana rapper Lil Wayne shared his plans to do a song with the star basketball player.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Dylan Buell (Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka has been a prodigy ever since she stepped on a professional tennis court. Despite being only 25 years old, she’s already won four majors, (two Australian Opens and two US Opens) and is the highest-paid female athlete in the world.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Azzi Fudd

Azzi Fudd

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Michael Hickey (Getty Images)

Azzi Fudd is a young college basketball player who just keeps getting better. Coming out of high school, she was the number one ranked player in the country and opted to go to the most storied women’s basketball program in the country, UCONN. During her freshman year, she helped lead her team to the 2022 Final Four.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Simone Biles

Simone Biles

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

What can Simone Biles not do? She’s the most accomplished professional gymnast in the world. During the 2022 Olympics, she took a stand for athletes with mental health issues after she took a break during the games to focus on herself.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

A’Ja Wilson

A’Ja Wilson

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

A’Ja Wilson has succeeded on every level of her basketball career. She was the number one ranked player coming out of high school. While at South Carolina, she was a national champion, NCAA tournament MOP, national player of the year and a three-time first-team All-American. In 2018, she was drafted first overall in the WNBA draft and has since been named a WNBA champion, two-time MVP, a four-time all-star, a defensive player of the year and rookie of the year. At only 26 years old, she has so much more to accomplish.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Aaliyah Boston

Aaliyah Boston

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos (Getty Images)

Following in A’Ja Wilson’s footsteps, Aaliyah Boston is also a star college athlete at the University of South Carolina. She’s a national champion, NCAA tournament MOP, national player of the year and a three-time first-team All-American. She also helped lead the Gamecocks to the Final Four in 2023 and a 42-game win streak going back to the 2022 season.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Vaughn Ridley (Getty Images)

The youngest lady on this list, Coco Gauff is only 19 years old and is already making waves in professional tennis. Although she hasn’t taken home a major yet, she’s upset some of the best players in the world, including five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams at the age of 15!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Maja Hitij (Getty Images)

Usain Bolt ain’t the only successful Jamaican sprinter. The fastest woman in the history of the Olympics, Elaine Thompson-Herah set the Olympic record in the Women’s 100 Meters during the Summer Olympics in 2021. She edged out Florence Griffith Joyner’s long-standing record of 10.62 with a time of 10.61.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

Before Thompson-Herah set the Olympic record in the women’s 100 meters, fellow Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fastest time in nearly 33 years: 10.63 during an even in June 2021.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone is also a track and field star who is among the fastest in the world. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won two gold medals, one in the 400-meter hurdles and another in the 4x400-meter relay. She also set the world record in the 400-meter hurdles in 2022, clocking a time of 50.68.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Candace Parker

Candace Parker

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

Candace Parker is a basketball legend who’s been the best at every level of her career. As a rookie in the WNBA, she won the WNBA MVP and the Rookie of the Year award. In 2021, she cemented her status as a Hall of Famer after leading her hometown team, the Chicago Sky, to their first-ever WNBA championship.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Thankfully, Britney Griner is back home after spending more than 100 days in a Russian prison during most of 2022. People may have forgotten, but Griner is an imposing physical presence in the WNBA. She’s an eight-time all-star and a WNBA champion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Elana Meyers Taylor

Elana Meyers Taylor

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Julian Finney (Getty Images)

I know some of us don’t pay attention to the Winter Olympics, but you might want to start, in order to watch bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor do her thing. During the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Taylor became the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history after taking home her fifth medal.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Erin Jackson

Erin Jackson

Image for article titled Black Female Athletes You Should Watch and Know!
Photo: Richard Heathcote (Getty Images)

Along with being a brilliant athlete, Erin Jackson also has a degree in Materials Science & Engineering from the University of Florida. At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the talented speed skater won gold in the 500 meter.

Advertisement

17 / 17