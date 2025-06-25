MAGA Trolls are Attacking Disney’s ‘Ironheart,’ But Here’s How Black Internet Is Fighting Back

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Dominique Thorne attends the Ironheart fan event at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

On Tuesday (June 24), the long-awaited, Ryan Coogler-produced Marvel series "Ironheart" finally made it's way to Disney+. But what should've been a momentous occasion for the MCU turned into an ugly online spat thanks to some racists. We'll explain.

For context, the new show is centered around Riri Williams, the hella smart MIT, techie student, who was first introduced to us all in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" back in 2022. To sum it all up, Williams is an insanely talented Black girl who is determined to make her mark on the world, whether it be through new Ironman-like technology or something more magical altogether.

However, while the addition of Williams into the MCU was something Black Marvel fans were looking forward to, for the racist parts of the fandom--it tried to make the show an instant flop before it even debuted. Specifically, hours before the show even hit the app, trolls bombarded popular TV/film review site Rotten Tomatoes with negative audience reviews of the show, without even watching a single episode.

At the time, only select members of the media were given early previews of the show but were under strict guidelines not to post anything until after the episodes officially dropped. Yet and still, that didn't keep early "reviewers" from spewing their opinions.

"The worst of Marvel. I hope it gets better one day," wrote one user on RT.

"Iron Heart could've been a good show if it wasn't a WOKE Segregated mess," said another on X/Twitter.

"8 minutes into @MarvelStudiosironheart and its already woke poofy crap, pushing black agenda, why am i not surprised," one other user wrote.

Added another: "Hot Take... #IronHeart is a more offensive & racist depiction of "People of Color" than Song of the South ... Uncle Reemus>ReRe Williams."

However, seeing the way things were going, Black Marvel fans sprung into action to call out the behavior and give the show it's kudos.

"IronHeart has its audience. It’s a group of Black women who refuses to accept the opinions of racist and trolls who are actively projecting their anger and hatred onto us. Black girls can lead and we do it well," wrote one user on X/Twitter.

"'Seemingly' the show isn’t even out yet, this is blatant review bombing fueled entirely by racism and misogyny Everyone doing this is so pathetic and I wish them nothing but the worst. I hope Ironheart succeeds in spite of them all," said another.

"You look at ANY positive reactions of #Ironheart and it’s just full of racists having meltdowns. Way more crying than any typical film or show. These losers really can’t handle a show starring a Black woman superhero," one other user noted.

Added another: "As they try to erase all Black representation & ignorantly cry their weaponized 'woke', review bomb & boycott all things Black & woman led. Please everyone, make sure you support this series & give it the ratings it deserved."