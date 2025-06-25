Highlights From Pharrell Williams’ Star-Studded Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Paris

All eyes were on Paris this week as Pharrell Williams showed off the latest Louis Vuitton menswear at the SS26 fashion show. The Men's Creative Director is getting lots of online love for the collection, which featured spring and summer clothing (and bags, of course) made with men in mind. The combination of summer in Paris and Louis Vuitton was enough to get A-listers like Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Anok Yai in the building to see the show in person.

In case you weren't able to make it across the pond for the show, here are a few of the highlights from the star-studded show.

The Color Combos Were a Hit

Although the collection was meant to show off spring and summer pieces, the color palette gave fall vibes, heavy on burgundy, navy and tan. Fans, like TikToker @kemisims wasn't shy about showing her love for all of the Eastern influences.

"I definitely see lots of references from East Asian and Indian culture in terms of the color, the prints," she said in a post. "I even love the styling. The sandals with the suits, I feel like that's really dope."

https://www.tiktok.com/@kemisims/video/7519882651122158878?q=pharrell%20louis%20vuitton%20show&t=1750882245985

"Guys, get your pedicures and get your flip-flops ready," she added.

The Clothes Were Wearable

While runway looks don't always look like something you could wear to work or even a night out on the town, most fans of this collection loved that everything looked like something you could actually see people wearing in real life. In a post, TikToker @jaychoicetibbits said that he loved that the clothes were contemporary and commercial in the most positive way.

"Every look that came down the runway was super wearable. You could literally pluck it right off the catwalk and see it in the street with no problem," he said.

"Every look that came down the runway was super wearable. You could literally pluck it right off the catwalk and see it in the street with no problem," he said.

The Trunks Were Trunking

While new LV totes were on full display on the runway, those who got a glimpse of the collection couldn't help but get excited about the colorful trunks models pushed down the runway on luggage carts.

"There is nothing I need more in this life than that first purple trunk. Oh my god," wrote someone on TikTok.

"There is nothing I need more in this life than that first purple trunk. Oh my god," wrote someone on TikTok.

The Stars Showed Up

Guests may have showed up to the show for the fashion. But the excitement wasn't just on the runway. There was plenty to see in the audience as well. Steve and Marjorie Harvey, Pusha T, Anok Yai and Spike Lee were just a few of the fashion-forward stars who made their way to Paris to check out the show.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sofianealarcon/video/7519636841281195286?q=louis%20vuitton%20fashion%20show&t=1750879722270

But who are we kidding, the best star sighting of all came from power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé who popped out to check out Pharrell's latest collection after Bey finished up the Paris leg of her "Cowboy Carter" tour.

https://www.tiktok.com/@numero.netherlands/video/7519605569842400545?q=louis%20vuitton%20fashion%20show%202025&t=1750881406717

Is Bey Trading in Her Telfar?

Beyoncé told us in "Summer Rennaissance" that she put her Birkin bag in storage in favor of a Telfar. But it looks like she just added another designer bag to her collection. Pharrell knew the Queen was in the house and made a point of making his way over to gift her with the cutest Louis Vuitton bag, fresh off the runway.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dopimuzik/video/7519952402410261790?q=pharrell%20beyonce%20purse&t=1750883492906

We don't know if Bey plans to keep the bag for herself, but anyone who grew up with siblings or has raised more than one kid knows that there is no way you can't send a mom with two daughters home with just one bag.

"She looking like now Lord I got to deal with the girls fussing over it. He needed to pass her at least 2," wrote one commenter hilariously pointed out on TikTok.