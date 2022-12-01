Radio host loser, Howard Stern, just can’t handle seeing a Black woman, Oprah Winfrey’s, wealth on display. So we thought it would be great to show him and you more ballin’ Black celebs! Enjoy!
Serena Williams’ Florida Home
In 2021, tennis star and businesswoman, Serena Williams, welcomed Architectural Digest to tour her 14,500-square-foot, modern Florida home. You know someone is wealthy when they turn a living room space into an art gallery! Her house is complete with a spacious trophy room and karaoke room!
Jay-Z’s Car Collection
According to GQ, billionaire Jay-Z has invested in several mind-blowing expensive cars over the course of his career including a Ferrari, Maybach, a couple of Bugattis, a Corvette, A Rolls Royce, and a Bentley. His portfolio amounts to millions of dollars!
Tyrese Gibson’s Atlanta Mansion
Tyrese Gibson’s Atlanta home is six stories (elevator included) and 25,000 square feet with a two-acre backyard including a trampoline, pool, and an outside movie theater. He of course also has an in-home recording studio.
Shaq’s Car Collection
Shaquille O’Neal is known for purchasing giant, customized luxury cars to fit his 7-foot frame. According to GQ, his collection includes supersized versions of a Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, and many many more.
Nick Canon’s Shoe Closet
Nick Cannon gave a grand tour of his jaw-dropping shoe closet 5 years ago with Compex. His collection includes classic Air Jordans, customized Wild ’N Out sneakers, and a pair of record-breaking $2 million dollar diamond-encrusted Tom Ford loafers he wore to an America’s Got Talent finale.
Lenny Kravitz’s Farm
Lenny Kravitz’s 1000-acre farm in Brazil is one of the most gorgeous homes among celebrities. His compound is an open-floor plan, an art-filled dream complete with musical instruments delicately placed around the living room and a hot tub in his bedroom. There is also a full soccer field and gym.
Lil Wayne Car Collection
GQ has reported the rapper Lil Wayne’s car collection adds up to about $20 million! His collection includes a Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, a couple of Bentleys, a Rolls Royce, and more.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s California mansion is a beautiful 11,000-square-foot “Dreamland” home by the ocean. The home is carefully decorated with nude tones and floor-to-ceiling windows facing the gorgeous view. It is also decorated with her very first Steinway piano.
Lil Yachty’s Shoe Closet
Rapper Lil Yachty has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on sneakers, having three shoe closet tours with Complex. He owns some of the most exclusive shoes in the fashion industry.
Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman
Power couple Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman’s Los Angeles home screams success decorated with a mixture of high-end and affordable pieces. A few of their chairs cost hundreds of dollars apiece!
Mike Epps’ Shoe Collection
Comedian Mike Epps is a certified sneaker collector! His closet tour with Complex includes new and old Nikes, custom sneakers, and a pair of rare Air Jordans worth over $30,000.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Car Collection
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s car collection is worth millions! According to GQ, the former wrestler has owned Ferraris, a Rolls Royce, giant Fords, a Lamborghini, a Pagani Huayra, and more.
Big Sean
Big Sean’s nearly $9 million, 11,000-square foot Beverly Hills home was previously owned by Guns N’ Roses band member, Slash. There are 7 bedrooms, a heated spa, a theater, a recording studio, and even a nightclub!
Shonda Rhimes’ New York Apartment
Shonda Rhimes’ 8,000-square-foot Manhattan apartment features gorgeous light fixtures, Huey Lee-Smith paintings, and craftily placed furniture.
Oprah Winfrey’s Estate
Oprah Winfrey owns a handful of properties, but her home base, “The Promised Land” as she calls it, is in Montecito, California. This sprawling estate is the property she often “shows off on her Instagram page,” according to Howard Stern. Anyways, the ranch is over 70 acres with a poolhouse, equestrian facility, garden, guesthouse, and plenty more. Mad, Howard.
