Lenny Kravitz’s Farm

Inside Lenny Kravitz’s Brazilian Farm Compound | Open Door | Architectural Digest

Lenny Kravitz’s 1000-acre farm in Brazil is one of the most gorgeous homes among celebrities. His compound is an open-floor plan, an art-filled dream complete with musical instruments delicately placed around the living room and a hot tub in his bedroom. There is also a full soccer field and gym.