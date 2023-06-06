The Real Housewives of Atlanta is dragging along, and it makes us think about the fierce reads and moments that used to have us on the edge of our seats. Well, some of the biggest drama queens that have ever graced our screens were let go from their Real Housewives franchises over the years. A few of them were able to ease their way back to Bravo, while others (*cough, cough* Nene) filed lawsuits against Bravo after their exits. Where are some of these icons now?

