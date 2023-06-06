The Real Housewives of Atlanta is dragging along, and it makes us think about the fierce reads and moments that used to have us on the edge of our seats. Well, some of the biggest drama queens that have ever graced our screens were let go from their Real Housewives franchises over the years. A few of them were able to ease their way back to Bravo, while others (*cough, cough* Nene) filed lawsuits against Bravo after their exits. Where are some of these icons now?
Nene Leakes
Oh, how we miss the queen of one-liners, Nene Leakes! Nene Leakes filed a discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, and Andy Cohen after her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2020. In 2022, she dismissed the actions and claims and has since gone on to host comedy shows, and networking events, and starred in College Hill: Celebrity Edition.
Porsha Williams-Guobadia
Porsha Williams-Guobadia had a rough final season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from “stripper gate” to allegedly stealing her friend’s husband. Yikes! Since leaving the show, Porsha had her own Bravo series and appearances, continued her GoNaked Hair business, and got married to businessman Simon Guobadia in the most gorgeous wedding.
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel is known for her tongue-in-cheek jokes that only she could get away with. Frankel departed The Real Housewives of New York City after the third season. However, she did not quit television, returning to Housewives in season seven, and appearing on other television shows. Today, she spends a lot of her time giving her unwarranted opinions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Eva Marcille
Eva Marcille didn’t do much on The Real Housewives of Atlanta besides be pregnant and call people old, but she sure did get under people’s skin. As a surprise to fans, Eva filed for divorce from her lawyer husband Michael Sterling in March 2023. She’s also playing a gansta in her own television drama. Who knew she could act?
Kim Richards
Kim Richards was her sister, Kyle Richards’, biggest hater. She also struggled with her sobriety while on the show, which was heartbreaking to watch. However, Kim gave us some iconic moments, remember the dinner in Amsterdam and the Rinna bunny situation?
Claudia Jordan
Nobody could get under Nene Leakes’ skin like Claudia Jordan. She was a one-time housewife, rightfully so, but she was always ready to start a fight. Although Claudia doesn’t want to come back to Housewives, she dedicates a lot of her energy to talking about them on her show, Cocktails With Queens.
Katie Rost
Katie Rost didn’t give the green-eyed Bandits a break! We might need her back to give the girls a challenge! Katie was experiencing problems in her marriage, the custody of her children, and her sobriety when she officially exited The Real Housewives of Potomac after the fourth season. Katie begged to get hired back by Bravo in 2023 after she revealed that she now works a minimum-wage job at a market. Hopefully, she prioritizes her health overall, but if she gets better, let’s get her back, Andy Cohen!
Phaedra Parks
Our favorite Southern belle and master of reads, Phaedra Parks, was fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta after season nine when she spread a defamatory rumor about Kandi Burruss. After she got the boot, Phaedra laid low until she appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition in 2020, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in 2022, The Real Housewives of Dubai in 2022, and soon will be on Bravo’s Married to Medicine. It seems like only a matter of time until we see her back on RHOA!
Monique Samuels
For some strange reason, Monique Samuels is still loved by some Bravo fans. Monique was fired from The Real Housewives of Potomac after literally dragging and beating her then-friend Candiace Dillard-Bassett at a cast event during season five in 2020. She didn’t leave television for long as she joined Love & Marriage: DC in 2022.
Jill Zarin
Jill Zarin was let go from The Real Housewives of New York City after the show’s fourth season. Zarin was the ultimate drama queen and always had the tea on her friends. After she was off the show she spent all of her time with her late husband, Bobby. She also started her own luxury home goods business. In 2022 Jill appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann was the only white woman to get a peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and boy did she make her mark! Kim was famous for her relationship with Big Poppa, her marriage to Kroy Biermann, and fighting tooth and nail with Nene Leakes. Kim left RHOA after the fifth season and got her own show, Don’t Be Tardy, which ended in 2020. In May 2023, it was announced that Kim split from Kroy in a now messy divorce after speculation of their financial troubles.
Danielle Staub
Danielle Staub was the person who made Teresa Guidice do her iconic table flip in season one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She knew the right things to say and do to push everyone over the edge. Staub was let go from New Jersey after 2010 and returned for three seasons until 2020. Staub has since started her own podcast called Danielle Staub, Absolutely.
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna is one of the most recent housewives to depart from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it was much needed. Lisa ‘Lips’ Rinna was the villain of all villains throughout her tenure, instigating many fights, spreading rumors, and then hiding when things blew up. Rinna has since done modeling, hanging out around Los Angeles, and supporting her daughter’s careers. In June 2023, one of her daughters let it slip that Rinna and Harry Hamlin may be getting their own cooking show.
Marlo Hampton Can Leave!
Marlo Hampton is currently a housewife on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Marlo isn’t new to Bravo fans as she’s been a friend of the show since season four. Marlo was a friend of the show appearing every once in a while to give brutal reads, usually towards Kenya Moore, but then we would get a break. However, now it has become a bit exhausting to see Marlo have no mercy, always fighting with the ladies. She might need her friend role back, Andy Cohen.
Kandi Burruss and Her Mama Can Leave, Too!
Kandi Burruss has become one of the longest-running housewives on Bravo, and it might be time for her chapter to come to a close. Kandi Burruss has given us a glimpse into her family life, showing her love story flourish with Todd Tucker, opening businesses, and introducing children to her life. However, nothing much else had happened in Kandi’s life that we care to see. The same boring fight between her mother, Mama Joyce, and her husband has been her storyline since they were engaged a decade ago. It’s time to move on.