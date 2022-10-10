Nene Leakes is opening up about her 23-year-old- son Brentt after reports that the young man recently suffered a stroke and experienced heart failure began circulating online on Monday.

TMZ was the first to report the unfortunate news, explaining that he suffered a medical emergency earlier this month in Atlanta. He was then quickly taken to a hospital where he stayed for several days before later being released. He’s now in recovery and “in good spirits,” per his mother, but in her official Instagram stories, Leakes implored us all the keep lifting up her son in prayer.

“Obviously, I’ve gotten tons of text messages, tons of emails. Everybody’s asking and concerned about Brentt and we thank you guys so much,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star began. “This is not the way I wanted it to come out, we wanted to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. So, here I am. I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

She continued:

“ Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him. The first thing a lot of doctor’s think of when someone that age comes in with that kind of condition is maybe they’ve done drugs. Or maybe they have some serious infection, maybe HIV or some sort of infection—is what I’m being told by the doctors.

Brentt doesn’t drink or do drugs and obviously they’ve tested him for all of those things. They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and he didn’t know that he had COVID. They did see, the doctors did see some things like that happen if they caught the Delta variant. But he never knew he had COVID, I’ve never known him to have COVID. So they have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him and we are still trying to figure [it] out.”

Leakes concluded the video by discussing how he’s still struggling with speaking and asking all of us to keep her and her son in our prayers. She then touched on the lounge in Atlanta that Brentt runs, clarifying that while it’s still open and being run by the managers there, she has plans to sell it as it was an opportunity she and her son took on shortly after the passing of their patriarch Gregg Leakes last September.