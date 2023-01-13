They're the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives

Don’t we all love a good villain? Well, some of the Real Housewives villains stir up a little drama while others go straight to throwing hands. Here are the housewives that gave us the most jaw-dropping moments in their franchises.
Lisa Rinna
Good riddance! Although she is the life of the party, her overall personality was getting unbearable in her last season on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, is leaving the show after 8 seasons. After being a terrible friend, making racist comments on the internet, spreading rumors, and making Garcelle Beauvais’ life hell, she’s out.
Kenya Moore
Pageant queen and business owner Kenya Moore is a villain for always getting under her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar’s skin, from flirting with Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, to bringing props to reunions, and crashing Marlo Hampton’s wig launch with a full marching band.
The Green-Eyed Bandits
The infamous nickname “Green-Eyed Bandits”, belongs to besties Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, OG housewives from The Real Housewives of Potomac. This duo prides itself on being in everybody’s business. The two have faced colorism accusations for having different expectations for their darker-skinned counterparts on the show.
Jen Shah
Jen Shah from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City loved the drama, constantly screaming at the top of her lungs in fights and even throwing things at Top Golf. Unfortunately (but fortunately for her costars), Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for wire fraud, so we won’t be seeing any on-air blowups anytime soon.
Danielle Staub
Danielle Staub was THE villain in the early seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Staub was the ultimate antagonizer and wasn’t afraid of getting physical, remember when she pulled Margaret Josephs’ hair in season 10? She was also the reason for the famous Teresa Giudice table flip in season 1!
Phaedra Parks
Southern belle Phaedra Parks was a fan favorite mostly for her iconic reads. Her costars, on the other hand, weren’t always her biggest fan. Parks got the boot after season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when it was revealed that she spread a potential career-damaging rumor about Kandi Burruss.
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel was only on the early seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City and was difficult to be around, to say the least. Today, she is active on social media, being a certified Meghan Markle hater.
Monique Samuels
Monique Samuels was far from likable amongst her former cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac. She was always ready for a fight. Samuels was constantly beefing with Gizelle Bryant and ended up physically attacking Candiace Dillard-Bassett.
Kelly Dodd
Kelly Dodd from The Real Housewives of Orange County is possibly the most villainous of the housewives. Dodd has been the center of racist comments and strange Covid-19 takes on-air and on social media. Dodd was fired from the show in 2021.
Mia Thornton
Mia Thornton is a villain on The Real Housewives of Potomac for throwing a cocktail and other tableware at Wendy Osefo during an argument in the latest season. Thornton consistently starts drama on the show.
Candiace Dillard-Bassett
Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s presence on The Real Housewives of Potomac takes a particular person to tolerate. Candiace gets into the most trouble for using her words in the most combative way possible, leading people to blame her for getting in a physical altercation with former housewife, Monique Samuels.
Diana Jenkins
Goodbye, Diana Jenkins! She will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In her one season, she was unfriendly to several of her costars and was even ruder to Garcelle Beauvais. She was suspected of sending bots on Instagram to threaten Garcelle’s son.
Porsha Williams
We are begging Porsha Williams to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Williams was a friend to many but when she butted heads with a castmate, she threw hands. Specifically, Williams dragged Kenya Moore by her hair at the season 6 reunion. She also was a part of spreading a terrible rumor about Kandi Burruss in season 9.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann was the only white woman on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but boy did she make her mark. Kim had the most chaotic relationship with Nene Leakes but was constantly getting in trouble for the way she spoke to her castmates. Kim also was a villain for not paying Kandi Burruss correctly for jumpstarting her music career.
Honorable Mention: Peter Thomas
The man that is always in women’s business, is the ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, Peter Thomas. Peter Thomas just couldn’t help himself but be a part of the drama when he was married to Bailey. He was constantly beefing with Nene Leakes and has also made an appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac, fighting with Wendy Osefo.
