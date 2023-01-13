They're the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives

They're the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives

Now that Lisa Rinna is out, here are other housewives who sometimes made their actions unbearable to watch.

Amira Castilla
Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Aaron Davidson / Stringer (Getty Images), Paul Morigi / Stringer (Getty Images), Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

Don’t we all love a good villain? Well, some of the Real Housewives villains stir up a little drama while others go straight to throwing hands. Here are the housewives that gave us the most jaw-dropping moments in their franchises.

Lisa Rinna

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: David Crotty / Stringer (Getty Images)

Good riddance! Although she is the life of the party, her overall personality was getting unbearable in her last season on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, is leaving the show after 8 seasons. After being a terrible friend, making racist comments on the internet, spreading rumors, and making Garcelle Beauvais’ life hell, she’s out.

Kenya Moore

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Bravo / Contributor (Getty Images)

Pageant queen and business owner Kenya Moore is a villain for always getting under her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar’s skin, from flirting with Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, to bringing props to reunions, and crashing Marlo Hampton’s wig launch with a full marching band.

The Green-Eyed Bandits

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Bravo / Contributor (Getty Images)

The infamous nickname “Green-Eyed Bandits, belongs to besties Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, OG housewives from The Real Housewives of Potomac. This duo prides itself on being in everybody’s business. The two have faced colorism accusations for having different expectations for their darker-skinned counterparts on the show.

Jen Shah

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Bravo / Contributor (Getty Images)

Jen Shah from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City loved the drama, constantly screaming at the top of her lungs in fights and even throwing things at Top Golf. Unfortunately (but fortunately for her costars), Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for wire fraud, so we won’t be seeing any on-air blowups anytime soon.

Danielle Staub

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Bravo / Contributor (Getty Images)

Danielle Staub was THE villain in the early seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Staub was the ultimate antagonizer and wasn’t afraid of getting physical, remember when she pulled Margaret Josephs’ hair in season 10? She was also the reason for the famous Teresa Giudice table flip in season 1!

Phaedra Parks

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Santiago Felipe / Contributor (Getty Images)

Southern belle Phaedra Parks was a fan favorite mostly for her iconic reads. Her costars, on the other hand, weren’t always her biggest fan. Parks got the boot after season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when it was revealed that she spread a potential career-damaging rumor about Kandi Burruss.

Bethenny Frankel

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Dave Kotinsky / Stringer (Getty Images)

Bethenny Frankel was only on the early seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City and was difficult to be around, to say the least. Today, she is active on social media, being a certified Meghan Markle hater.

Monique Samuels

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Bravo / Contributor (Getty Images)

Monique Samuels was far from likable amongst her former cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac. She was always ready for a fight. Samuels was constantly beefing with Gizelle Bryant and ended up physically attacking Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

Kelly Dodd

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Bravo / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kelly Dodd from The Real Housewives of Orange County is possibly the most villainous of the housewives. Dodd has been the center of racist comments and strange Covid-19 takes on-air and on social media. Dodd was fired from the show in 2021.

Mia Thornton

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Bravo / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mia Thornton is a villain on The Real Housewives of Potomac for throwing a cocktail and other tableware at Wendy Osefo during an argument in the latest season. Thornton consistently starts drama on the show.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Santiago Felipe / Contributor (Getty Images)

Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s presence on The Real Housewives of Potomac takes a particular person to tolerate. Candiace gets into the most trouble for using her words in the most combative way possible, leading people to blame her for getting in a physical altercation with former housewife, Monique Samuels.

Diana Jenkins

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer (Getty Images)

Goodbye, Diana Jenkins! She will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In her one season, she was unfriendly to several of her costars and was even ruder to Garcelle Beauvais. She was suspected of sending bots on Instagram to threaten Garcelle’s son.

Porsha Williams

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Bravo / Contributor (Getty Images)

We are begging Porsha Williams to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Williams was a friend to many but when she butted heads with a castmate, she threw hands. Specifically, Williams dragged Kenya Moore by her hair at the season 6 reunion. She also was a part of spreading a terrible rumor about Kandi Burruss in season 9.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kim Zolciak-Biermann was the only white woman on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but boy did she make her mark. Kim had the most chaotic relationship with Nene Leakes but was constantly getting in trouble for the way she spoke to her castmates. Kim also was a villain for not paying Kandi Burruss correctly for jumpstarting her music career.

Honorable Mention: Peter Thomas

Image for article titled They&#39;re the Worst! The Villains of the Real Housewives
Photo: Jason LaVeris / Contributor (Getty Images)

The man that is always in women’s business, is the ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, Peter Thomas. Peter Thomas just couldn’t help himself but be a part of the drama when he was married to Bailey. He was constantly beefing with Nene Leakes and has also made an appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac, fighting with Wendy Osefo.

