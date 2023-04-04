Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!

Eva Marcille, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and model, filed for divorce recently from Michael Sterling. The news made all of us do a double take and look back at the other Real Housewives marriages that fell apart before our eyes.
Eva Marcille, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and model, filed for divorce recently from Michael Sterling. The news made all of us do a double take and look back at the other Real Housewives marriages that fell apart before our eyes.
Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling
Former RHOA housewife, Eva Marcille, filed for divorce from attorney Michael Sterling in March 2023 after four years of marriage. The file states that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Marcille and Sterling’s wedding was featured on RHOA in 2018 and they share three children together. On the show, Eva also had her daughter’s last name, McCall, changed to Sterling.
Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman
RHOA housewife Drew Sidora filed for divorce from her husband Ralph Pittman on March 1, 2023. Since the filing, details have been shared by Sidora about the reasons for filing including serial cheating, mental and financial abuse, and an instance when he allegedly was physically aggressive.
Ashley Darby and Michael Darby
Through business failures, alleged cheating scandals, and legal issues, RHOP’s Ashely Darby stuck by her husband Michael Darby’s side. The Darbys announced their separation in April 2022 after being married for eight years. Unfortunately, Ashley seems to be getting the short end of the stick in the impending divorce by not even being eligible for alimony due to the prenuptial agreement.
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill
Hopeless romantic Cynthia Bailey filed for divorce from her husband Mike Hill in October 2022 after a brief two years of marriage. Cynthia’s last season as an RHOA housewife focused on her controversial pandemic wedding. Hill and Bailey claim to still be friends.
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly
Kenya Moore officially filed for divorce from restaurant owner Marc Daly in May 2021. However, as of January 2023, the divorce has yet to be finalized. RHOA housewives and fans found the couple’s history to be a bit of a mystery as she didn’t inform most of her costars about her wedding in June of 2017. Viewers also witnessed the turbulent times between the two, with the two having little to no chemistry on camera. They share one daughter, Brooklyn.
Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida
Phaedra Parks filed for divorce from Apollo Nida in October 2014 while Nida was serving an eight-year sentence in prison on bank fraud and identity theft charges. The couple were married in 2009 and share sons together. Since being released from prison, Nida has found love again and remarried.
Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley
Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley never made it down the wedding aisle after eight months of being engaged. In 2018, McKinley proposed to Porsha two months after finding out that they were pregnant. Unfortunately, McKinley cheated on Williams while she was still pregnant, claiming that he was unattracted to her during her pregnancy and postpartum depression, which ultimately ended the relationship.
Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes
OG housewife, Nene Leakes, divorced her husband, Gregg, after 14 years of marriage in 2011. Nene claimed that Gregg wasn’t treating her the way she felt she deserved and Gregg believed that Nene was changing too much because of fame. Two years later, the couple fell back in love and remarried, staying together until Gregg’s tragic death in 2021 from cancer.
Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas
Cynthia Bailey married Peter Thomas while on RHOA in 2011, and many people did not approve, including her own family. Bailey and Thomas’ marriage was far from perfect with the two constantly arguing, but at the end of the day they still chose to be together. However, the couple split after five years of marriage in 2016.
DeShawn Snow and Eric Snow
DeShawn Snow was only on the first season of RHOA and seemed to be a united front with her former NBA player husband, Eric Snow. After being booted from the show, the couple split in 2010. The Snows were college sweethearts and were married for 12 years.
Charrisse Jordan and Eddie Jordan
After twenty years of marriage and raising two children together, RHOP’s Charrisse Jordan and Eddie Jordan called it quits in 2017. Charrisse revealed in 2021 that she and her ex-husband do not communicate although she wishes they were at least friends. She also said that while she found reality television to be a fun opportunity, her husband believed that it would end their marriage, which did ultimately happen.
Lisa Wu and Ed Hartwell
Two season member of RHOA, Lisa Wu, split from her former NFL husband Ed Hartwell, in August 2011. The couple got married in 2005 and had one son together. Although the couple didn’t release many details about the reason for the divorce, fans believed their financial issues contributed to the split despite Wu’s denial of the rumor.
Porsha Williams and Kordell Stewart
Former NFL player Kordell Stewart divorced Porsha Williams after two and a half years of marriage in 2013. Both Stewart and Williams blamed each other for the end of their marriage, but RHOA fans saw that the pair weren’t the happiest together.