Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!

Kenya Moore officially filed for divorce from restaurant owner Marc Daly in May 2021. However, as of January 2023, the divorce has yet to be finalized. RHOA housewives and fans found the couple’s history to be a bit of a mystery as she didn’t inform most of her costars about her wedding in June of 2017. Viewers also witnessed the turbulent times between the two, with the two having little to no chemistry on camera. They share one daughter, Brooklyn.