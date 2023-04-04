Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!

Entertainment

Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!

No one expected Eva Marcille to file for divorce recently. But Bravo fans have been shocked by split ups before: think NeNe Leakes, Ashley Darby, etc

By
Amira Castilla
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images), Ben Rose / Contributor (Getty Images)

Eva Marcille, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and model, filed for divorce recently from Michael Sterling. The news made all of us do a double take and look back at the other Real Housewives marriages that fell apart before our eyes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Former RHOA housewife, Eva Marcille, filed for divorce from attorney Michael Sterling in March 2023 after four years of marriage. The file states that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Marcille and Sterling’s wedding was featured on RHOA in 2018 and they share three children together. On the show, Eva also had her daughter’s last name, McCall, changed to Sterling.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

RHOA housewife Drew Sidora filed for divorce from her husband Ralph Pittman on March 1, 2023. Since the filing, details have been shared by Sidora about the reasons for filing including serial cheating, mental and financial abuse, and an instance when he allegedly was physically aggressive.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

Ashley Darby and Michael Darby

Ashley Darby and Michael Darby

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Bravo / Contributor (Getty Images)

Through business failures, alleged cheating scandals, and legal issues, RHOP’s Ashely Darby stuck by her husband Michael Darby’s side. The Darbys announced their separation in April 2022 after being married for eight years. Unfortunately, Ashley seems to be getting the short end of the stick in the impending divorce by not even being eligible for alimony due to the prenuptial agreement.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Phillip Faraone / Stringer (Getty Images)

Hopeless romantic Cynthia Bailey filed for divorce from her husband Mike Hill in October 2022 after a brief two years of marriage. Cynthia’s last season as an RHOA housewife focused on her controversial pandemic wedding. Hill and Bailey claim to still be friends.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kenya Moore officially filed for divorce from restaurant owner Marc Daly in May 2021. However, as of January 2023, the divorce has yet to be finalized. RHOA housewives and fans found the couple’s history to be a bit of a mystery as she didn’t inform most of her costars about her wedding in June of 2017. Viewers also witnessed the turbulent times between the two, with the two having little to no chemistry on camera. They share one daughter, Brooklyn.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Rick Diamond / Staff (Getty Images)

Phaedra Parks filed for divorce from Apollo Nida in October 2014 while Nida was serving an eight-year sentence in prison on bank fraud and identity theft charges. The couple were married in 2009 and share sons together. Since being released from prison, Nida has found love again and remarried.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Bravo / Contributor (Getty Images)

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley never made it down the wedding aisle after eight months of being engaged. In 2018, McKinley proposed to Porsha two months after finding out that they were pregnant. Unfortunately, McKinley cheated on Williams while she was still pregnant, claiming that he was unattracted to her during her pregnancy and postpartum depression, which ultimately ended the relationship.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes

Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Tibrina Hobson / Contributor (Getty Images)

OG housewife, Nene Leakes, divorced her husband, Gregg, after 14 years of marriage in 2011. Nene claimed that Gregg wasn’t treating her the way she felt she deserved and Gregg believed that Nene was changing too much because of fame. Two years later, the couple fell back in love and remarried, staying together until Gregg’s tragic death in 2021 from cancer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas

Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

Cynthia Bailey married Peter Thomas while on RHOA in 2011, and many people did not approve, including her own family. Bailey and Thomas’ marriage was far from perfect with the two constantly arguing, but at the end of the day they still chose to be together. However, the couple split after five years of marriage in 2016.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

DeShawn Snow and Eric Snow

DeShawn Snow and Eric Snow

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Moses Robinson / Contributor (Getty Images)

DeShawn Snow was only on the first season of RHOA and seemed to be a united front with her former NBA player husband, Eric Snow. After being booted from the show, the couple split in 2010. The Snows were college sweethearts and were married for 12 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Charrisse Jordan and Eddie Jordan

Charrisse Jordan and Eddie Jordan

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer (Getty Images), Joe Murphy / Stringer (Getty Images)

After twenty years of marriage and raising two children together, RHOP’s Charrisse Jordan and Eddie Jordan called it quits in 2017. Charrisse revealed in 2021 that she and her ex-husband do not communicate although she wishes they were at least friends. She also said that while she found reality television to be a fun opportunity, her husband believed that it would end their marriage, which did ultimately happen.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Lisa Wu and Ed Hartwell

Lisa Wu and Ed Hartwell

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

Two season member of RHOA, Lisa Wu, split from her former NFL husband Ed Hartwell, in August 2011. The couple got married in 2005 and had one son together. Although the couple didn’t release many details about the reason for the divorce, fans believed their financial issues contributed to the split despite Wu’s denial of the rumor.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Porsha Williams and Kordell Stewart

Porsha Williams and Kordell Stewart

Image for article titled Black Real Housewives Divorces That Shook Us!
Photo: Screen grab from USMagazine.com (Other)

Former NFL player Kordell Stewart divorced Porsha Williams after two and a half years of marriage in 2013. Both Stewart and Williams blamed each other for the end of their marriage, but RHOA fans saw that the pair weren’t the happiest together.

Advertisement

15 / 15