Sean Combs, known as Diddy, P. Diddy, Puffy, and Puff Daddy, has had a 30 year career that changed the way we experience hip hop. His number of lucrative ventures is as long as his list of nicknames. From founding Bad Boy Records to creating his own music television network, Revolt, Combs is a mogul who uplifts and celebrate Black culture. As a preview to his hosting duties at this Sunday’s (May 15) Billboard Music Awards, here is the evolution of Diddy.
Harlem Is Diddy’s Home
Sean John Combs was born in Harlem, New York, on November 4, 1969. His mother Janice worked as a teacher; his father Melvin served in the U.S. Air Force. Combs’ father died when he was 3, leading Janice to relocate her family to Mount Vernon in upstate New York. He attended Howard University, where Combs would become known for his legendary parties. He dropped out of college his sophomore year to become an intern at Uptown Records in 1990.
The Uptown Era
Founded in 1986 by the late Andre Harrell, Uptown Records became the premiere label for hip hop and R&B artists. Based in New York City, Combs worked at Uptown as an A&R executive. It housed talent such as Heavy D, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Guy, Lost Boyz and Al B. Sure. Harrell infamously fired Combs in 1993, which led him to start his own label known as Bad Boy Records. “I fired Puff only to make him rich,” Harrell had previously stated.
Bad Boy Is Born
Bad Boy Records was started in 1993 by Combs. The label’s roster boasted immense talent and included The Notorious B.I.G. (born Christopher Wallace), Faith Evans, 112, Ma$e, The Lox, Total and Carl Thomas. Lil’ Kim was under the mentorship of Wallace and was the only woman in his rap entourage Junior M.A.F.I.A., though she was never technically signed to Bad Boy. Craig Mack’s “Flava in Ya Ear,” released in 1994, was the label’s first hit. However, it was Wallace who would be the epicenter of this era with his debut album Ready to Die eventually being certified 6x platinum.
East Coast Vs. West Coast
The most infamous feud in hip hop was between the prominent rap labels of the 90s. Death Row records, founded in 1991 by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight and The D.O.C., housed artists like Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg and Kurupt. Though Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) were once friends, he believed that Wallace was involved the 1994 shooting of Shakur. From there, the two rappers traded jabs on wax; Wallace’s “Who Shot Ya?” was followed with Shakur’s “Hit ‘Em Up.” Shakur was killed in 1996 and Wallace was murdered a year later. Those deaths rattled the hip hop world and inspired Combs to change the direction of his debut album in 1997.
No Way Out
In 1997, Combs released his debut album No Way Out under the moniker Puff Daddy and the Family. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. It spurred singles like “It’s All About the Benjamins” featuring The Lox, Lil’ Kim and the late Wallace. “I’ll Be Missing You,” which had cameos by Faith Evans and 112, paid homage to Wallace and became one of the best selling singles of all time. At the 40th Grammy Awards, it was nominated for five awards and won Best Rap album. It is Combs’ most successful record to date.
Sean John Is Born
Launched in 1998 by Combs, Sean John was a clothing line that focused on sportswear for men. Famous musicians, like Pharrell Williams, Nelly, Nas and Usher were featured in ad campaigns for the brand. It garnered Combs the Men’s Designer of the Year award in 2004 by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Combs sold his majority stake in the brand in 2016 following bankruptcy. However, he bought back Sean John for $7.6 million last year. In a statement to Forbes, he said: “I’m ready to reclaim ownership of the brand, build a team of visionary designers and global partners to write the next chapter of Sean John’s legacy.”
Doting Dad
Combs is a proud papa of 6 children. His first biological child, Justin, was born to Combs and designer Misa Hylton-Brim in 1993. With Kimberly Porter (who passed away in 2018) he had adoptive son Quincy (born in 1991), son Christian (born in 1998) and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James (born in 2006). In 2007, he had daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman. Justin and Quincy famously appeared in an episode of MTV’S My Super Sweet 16, where Combs gifted them cars.
Trouble at Club New York
In 1999, Combs and then girlfriend Jennifer Lopez attended Club New York. Later, a shooting took place at the venue and left 3 people wounded. Combs, Bad Boy Records artist Jamal “Shyne” Barrow and Combs’ bodyguard Anthony “Wolf” Jones would be charged in the incident. Combs faced gun possession and bribery charges; he would be acquitted on all counts. Jones was acquitted as well, but Barrow was not so lucky. He was convicted of five charges stemming from the shooting and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Diddy Makes For Must-Watch TV
When Making the Band left ABC for MTV, Diddy was at the helm for the newly launched Making the Band 2. It jumpstarted the careers of musical groups like Da Band, Danity Kane and Day 26. Some of the series’ most notable moments include that infamous cheesecake walk to Brooklyn, R&B sing-offs and the legend known as Dylan. Combs would go on to make the VH1 series I Want To Work For Diddy. He also made guest appearances on CSI: Miami.
Pass The Courvo...Ciroc?
Ciroc, a French brand of vodka, was founded in 2003. However, it didn’t become popular until Combs was recruited to oversee the liquor’s lifestyle and branding marketing in 2007. “I’m not just a celebrity endorser, I’m a brand builder...I’m a luxury brand builder,” Combs told Billboard shortly after the partnership was announced. He bolstered sales from 50,000 to 2 million cases a year. In 2014, the mogul purchased 50 percent of DeLeon Tequila and launched Ciroc Vodka Spritz last month.
Hollywood Walk of Fame
In 2008, Combs received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was celebrated as the CEO and founder of Bad Boy Records. Combs’ entrepreneurial endeavors include everything from artist management to music publishing to television and film production. His impact on the entertainment world is indelible as the man himself.
Sean Combs, The Actor
Although Combs would have mainstream success with his stint in reality television, he dabbled with acting in movies as well. He appeared in the 2001 films Monster’s Ball and Made, as well as the 2005 movie Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power. However, it was the film A Raisin in the Sun in which he would receive the most acclaim. It was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Made For Television Movie. In 2009, he won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie.
Let’s Start A Revolt-ution
In 2013, Combs launched cable television network Revolt. It focuses on hip hop culture and produces original content as well as covers breaking news, events and trends in the Black community. It is one of the few Black-owned cable networks and reaches over 55 million homes. Last year, Revolt TV launched its first digital streaming app. Some of its most popular programs include “Drink Champs” and “Revolt Black News.”
Diddy’s Degree From Howard University
In 2014, Combs received an honorary degree in humanities from Howard University. During the ceremony, he received a standing ovation from the crowd as they loudly chanted “Diddy” as he graced the stage. “Howard University didn’t just change my life — it entered my soul, my heart, my being and my spirit,” said Combs said during his speech. “Nobody is going to invite you to the front of the line, you got to push your way to the front of the line.” He also pledged $1 million to his alma mater to establish the Sean Combs Scholarship Fund.
Reunited And It Feels So Good
In 2016, Combs and company embarked on the 20-date Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour featuring the most famous talent on their roster: Ma$e, Lil’ Kim, Total, Faith Evans, Carl Thomas, The LOX and 112. The late Black Rob made an appearance as did French Montana, who signed with Bad Boy Entertainment that same year. The most surprising moment of the tour was Shyne’s virtual performance of “Bad Boyz” on a silver screen from Belize.
Notorious B.I.G. Enters Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame
In 2020, the late Notorious B.I.G. was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Combs honored him at the virtual ceremony, alongside his two children Tyanna and CJ Wallace. On the Hall of Fame’s website, it said that Wallace called Ready to Die and Life After Death “two of hip-hop’s most influential albums.” During his induction speech, Combs said: “[Wallace] wanted to have influence and impact people in a positive way, and that clearly has been done all over the world.”
The Creation of Love Records
Earlier this month, Combs announced the launch R&B label Love Records in collaboration with Motown Records. It also marks his official return to music. Love Records’ first project will be an album by Diddy himself and is scheduled for a summer release. In a statement about his latest venture, Combs remarked: “Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”
Diddy Hosts The 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Last month, it was announced that Combs is hosting and executive producing the 2022 Billboard Music Awards happening this Sunday (May 15). One of his first orders of business was booking Travis Scott to perform at this year’s ceremony. What can viewers expect from one of the biggest nights in music? According to Combs himself: “The world has to tune in to see.”
