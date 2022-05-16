Diddy’s Degree From Howard University

In 2014, Combs received an honorary degree in humanities from Howard University. During the ceremony, he received a standing ovation from the crowd as they loudly chanted “Diddy” as he graced the stage. “Howard University didn’t just change my life — it entered my soul, my heart, my being and my spirit,” said Combs said during his speech. “Nobody is going to invite you to the front of the line, you got to push your way to the front of the line.” He also pledged $1 million to his alma mater to establish the Sean Combs Scholarship Fund.

