Tiger Woods Suffers Serious Leg Injuries in Car Crash, Was Conscious at the Scene [Updated]

Photo : Mike Erhmann ( Getty Images )

Golf legend Tiger Woods was rushed into emergency surgery after he was involved in a single-car accident on Tuesday that left him with multiple injuries, his agent reports.

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick “Tiger” Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

A news helicopter at the scene caught footage of the wreckage that LASD described as “major damage.” The automobile’s airbags apparently deployed after the vehicle appears to have rolled down a hillside.



“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” said Wood’s agent, Mark Steinberg. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”



Earlier today, Jada Pinkett Smith and Dwyane Wade revealed they had spent Monday playing with the world champion golfer.

Woods has the most career wins in PGA history, and his 15 major championships place him second-all behind Jack Nicklaus’ 18. Woods recently expressed doubt that he would be able to play in this year’s Masters tournament, as he is recovering from a December back surgery, his fifth.

Updated: 2/23/2021 6:50 p.m. ET: During a press conference with Los Angeles County fire and sheriff’s departments, new details emerged about the incident that left Woods injured.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva corrected earlier reports that Woods was removed from the vehicle with the tool known as the “jaws of life.” Instead, firefighters used a pry bar and a Halligan tool to remove Woods from the 2021 Hyundai Genesis involved in the accident. Officials reported that there were no skid marks or evidence of braking at the scene, explaining that Woods first made contact with the median, drifted into oncoming traffic, and hit a tree before rolling the vehicle multiple times. A resident who lived near the accident scene dialed 911 after seeing the aftermath of the accident.

First responders said found no evidence that the injured athlete was driving impaired, reporting that Woods was conscious when he was extracted by paramedics and firefighters but he could not stand on his own. However, Villanueva explained that Woods was probably traveling at a “relatively greater speed than normal.”

Paramedics took Woods to nearby Harbor-UCLA Medical Center near Carson, Cali., a Level 1 trauma center. But, because of privacy laws, officials couldn’t discuss the status of Woods’ health. A hospital spokesperson declined to comment.