The 10 Most Hilarious Black Memes From the Nottoway Plantation Fire, Malcolm X's Most Inspiring Sayings For His 100th Birthday, Michael Vick Uses Brett Favre to Clap At NFL's Hypocrisy, Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celebs and Other News in Culture

You’ve likely seen the video of a Black student twerking across the graduation stage to the dismay of an administrator. Welcome to Black graduation season, where Black joy is on display as a new generation celebrates academic achievements. Viral videos of Black graduates dancing, strolling and celebrating have sparked online debate. While some view this as entertainment, critics (many of them Black folks) label it “ghetto” or “embarrassing,” unraveling a conversation about respectability politics and the definition of decorum at graduations. - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More