The 10 Most Hilarious Black Memes From the Nottoway Plantation Fire, Malcolm X's Most Inspiring Sayings For His 100th Birthday, Michael Vick Uses Brett Favre to Clap At NFL's Hypocrisy, Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celebs and Other News in Culture

Since May 15, when the news broke of a fire which burned Nottoway Plantation, the largest antebellum plantation in the South, to the ground, Black folks have been sharing their excitement all across social media. For people whose ancestors endured slavery, it’s not hard to wonder why they would rejoice in the news of the destruction of a symbol of that painful time. - Angela Johnson Read More
When it comes to iconic voices in Black history, few resonate louder—or hit harder—than Malcolm X. Born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925, the civil rights legend would’ve turned 100 this year, but his words remain as sharp, fearless, and relevant as ever. - Shanelle Genai Read More
When she started working on “UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre,” a new Netflix documentary that follows some of the most disgraceful parts of NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre’s career, director Rebecca Gitlitz told The Guardian that she wanted to explore whether some people are above the law. - Angela Johnson Read More
You’ve likely seen the video of a Black student twerking across the graduation stage to the dismay of an administrator. Welcome to Black graduation season, where Black joy is on display as a new generation celebrates academic achievements. Viral videos of Black graduates dancing, strolling and celebrating have sparked online debate. While some view this as entertainment, critics (many of them Black folks) label it “ghetto” or “embarrassing,” unraveling a conversation about respectability politics and the definition of decorum at graduations. - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More
Why the Longstanding Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Rivalry Just Went So Far That the WNBA Has to Step In
WNBA fans can’t get enough of the rivalry between stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. But after a viral incident between the two players took a potentially racist turn, the league is getting involved in a major way. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Don’t you just love when karma comes back like a boomerang? In the case of one white man in Mississippi, his karma happened just minutes after he walked into a Black bar. - Phenix S Halley Read More
She may have two A-list celebrity parents in Beyoncé and Jay-Z, but it didn’t take long for Rumi Carter to make a name for herself. Fans have been loving every minute of her on-stage appearances during the “Cowboy Carter” tour. But they also can’t help but get emotional watching the beautiful family photo dump Bey shares with her audiences during the show. We’re not crying, you’re crying. - Angela Johnson Read More
Blue Ivy has been having a hard time with her hair, but this time, Rumi handled the mishap like a pro