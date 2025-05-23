A Nothing Burger?: The Biden Impeachment & The Power of the Black Vote | The 411: Part 1
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 Most Hilarious Black Memes From the Nottoway Plantation Fire, Malcolm X's Most Inspiring Sayings For His 100th Birthday, Michael Vick Uses Brett Favre to Clap At NFL's Hypocrisy, Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celebs and Other News in Culture

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Culture

The 10 Most Hilarious Black Memes From the Nottoway Plantation Fire, Malcolm X's Most Inspiring Sayings For His 100th Birthday, Michael Vick Uses Brett Favre to Clap At NFL's Hypocrisy, Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celebs and Other News in Culture

A collection of our best posts of the week in culture.

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 Most Hilarious Black Memes From the Nottoway Plantation Fire, Malcolm X&#39;s Most Inspiring Sayings For His 100th Birthday, Michael Vick Uses Brett Favre to Clap At NFL&#39;s Hypocrisy, Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celebs and Other News in Culture
Screenshot: X, @inluvwithki, @obeyy_quez, @kukucartier, C.J.’s Lounge (Surveillance photo from Holly Market, Instagram, Photo: Express Newspapers (Getty Images), Sean Gardner (Getty Images), Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

The 10 Most Hilarious Black Memes From the Nottoway Plantation Fire

The 10 Most Hilarious Black Memes From the Nottoway Plantation Fire

Image for article titled The 10 Most Hilarious Black Memes From the Nottoway Plantation Fire, Malcolm X&#39;s Most Inspiring Sayings For His 100th Birthday, Michael Vick Uses Brett Favre to Clap At NFL&#39;s Hypocrisy, Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celebs and Other News in Culture
Screenshot: X

Since May 15, when the news broke of a fire which burned Nottoway Plantation, the largest antebellum plantation in the South, to the ground, Black folks have been sharing their excitement all across social media. For people whose ancestors endured slavery, it’s not hard to wonder why they would rejoice in the news of the destruction of a symbol of that painful time. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

In Honor of Malcolm X’s 100th Birthday, Here are His Most Fearless, Inspiring Sayings

In Honor of Malcolm X’s 100th Birthday, Here are His Most Fearless, Inspiring Sayings

Malcolm X (1925 - 1965) as he holds an 8mm movie camera in London Airport, London, England, July 9, 1964.
Malcolm X (1925 - 1965) as he holds an 8mm movie camera in London Airport, London, England, July 9, 1964.
Photo: Express Newspapers (Getty Images)

When it comes to iconic voices in Black history, few resonate louder—or hit harder—than Malcolm X. Born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925, the civil rights legend would’ve turned 100 this year, but his words remain as sharp, fearless, and relevant as ever. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

The Tea on Why Michael Vick Uses Brett Favre to Clap at What He Calls the NFL’s ‘Hypocrisy’

The Tea on Why Michael Vick Uses Brett Favre to Clap at What He Calls the NFL’s ‘Hypocrisy’

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Former NFL player and FOX NFL studio analyst Michael Vick speaks to the media during FOX Sports Media Day at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Former NFL player and FOX NFL studio analyst Michael Vick speaks to the media during FOX Sports Media Day at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Sean Gardner (Getty Images)

When she started working on “UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre,” a new Netflix documentary that follows some of the most disgraceful parts of NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre’s career, director Rebecca Gitlitz told The Guardian that she wanted to explore whether some people are above the law. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

‘Ghetto’ or ‘Joyful?’ Backlash Against Black Grads at Commencements Explodes

‘Ghetto’ or ‘Joyful?’ Backlash Against Black Grads at Commencements Explodes

Black Graduations via TikTok
Black Graduations via TikTok
Screenshot: @inluvwithki, @obeyy_quez, @kukucartier

You’ve likely seen the video of a Black student twerking across the graduation stage to the dismay of an administrator. Welcome to Black graduation season, where Black joy is on display as a new generation celebrates academic achievements. Viral videos of Black graduates dancing, strolling and celebrating have sparked online debate. While some view this as entertainment, critics (many of them Black folks) label it “ghetto” or “embarrassing,” unraveling a conversation about respectability politics and the definition of decorum at graduations. - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

Why the Longstanding Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Rivalry Just Went So Far That the WNBA Has to Step In

Why the Longstanding Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Rivalry Just Went So Far That the WNBA Has to Step In

Image for article titled The 10 Most Hilarious Black Memes From the Nottoway Plantation Fire, Malcolm X&#39;s Most Inspiring Sayings For His 100th Birthday, Michael Vick Uses Brett Favre to Clap At NFL&#39;s Hypocrisy, Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celebs and Other News in Culture
Photo: Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)

WNBA fans can’t get enough of the rivalry between stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. But after a viral incident between the two players took a potentially racist turn, the league is getting involved in a major way. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

White Mississippi Man Spews N-Word in a Lounge Full of Black Folks, Guess What Happens Next...

White Mississippi Man Spews N-Word in a Lounge Full of Black Folks, Guess What Happens Next...

Image for article titled The 10 Most Hilarious Black Memes From the Nottoway Plantation Fire, Malcolm X&#39;s Most Inspiring Sayings For His 100th Birthday, Michael Vick Uses Brett Favre to Clap At NFL&#39;s Hypocrisy, Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celebs and Other News in Culture
Screenshot: C.J.’s Lounge (Surveillance photo from Holly Market

Don’t you just love when karma comes back like a boomerang? In the case of one white man in Mississippi, his karma happened just minutes after he walked into a Black bar. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celeb Kids And Their Famous Parents

Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celeb Kids And Their Famous Parents

Image for article titled The 10 Most Hilarious Black Memes From the Nottoway Plantation Fire, Malcolm X&#39;s Most Inspiring Sayings For His 100th Birthday, Michael Vick Uses Brett Favre to Clap At NFL&#39;s Hypocrisy, Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celebs and Other News in Culture
Screenshot: Instagram

She may have two A-list celebrity parents in Beyoncé and Jay-Z, but it didn’t take long for Rumi Carter to make a name for herself. Fans have been loving every minute of her on-stage appearances during the “Cowboy Carter” tour. But they also can’t help but get emotional watching the beautiful family photo dump Bey shares with her audiences during the show. We’re not crying, you’re crying. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics

Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics

Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Blue Ivy has been having a hard time with her hair, but this time, Rumi handled the mishap like a pro

Advertisement

10 / 10