In Honor of Malcolm X's 100th Birthday, Here are His Most Fearless, Inspiring Sayings

Culture

In Honor of Malcolm X's 100th Birthday, Here are His Most Fearless, Inspiring Sayings

The civil rights icon may have been born a century ago, but his words will live on forever. Let's took a look back at his most impactful ones!

Shanelle Genai
Malcolm X (1925 - 1965) as he holds an 8mm movie camera in London Airport, London, England, July 9, 1964.
Malcolm X (1925 - 1965) as he holds an 8mm movie camera in London Airport, London, England, July 9, 1964.
Photo: Express Newspapers (Getty Images)

When it comes to iconic voices in Black history, few resonate louder—or hit harder—than Malcolm X. Born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925, the civil rights legend would’ve turned 100 this year, but his words remain as sharp, fearless, and relevant as ever.

Whether he was schooling folks on the power of education, warning us about the media’s manipulation tactics, or making it plain that freedom ain’t really free, the highly respected yet sometimes “controversial” leader always knew how to deliver a message that stuck.

So in honor of his centennial birthday, we’re highlighting some of his most unforgettable quotes from all those years ago in the hopes that we’ll never forget how much Malcolm was truly a voice for the ages. Keep reading to get into these gems that continue to inspire, agitate, and motivate!

Malcolm X, 1965

Malcolm X, 1965

Malcolm X at Harlem Broadcasting Station, WLIB, expressing his views on the radio, with editor George S Schuyler, circa 1960-1965
Malcolm X at Harlem Broadcasting Station, WLIB, expressing his views on the radio, with editor George S Schuyler, circa 1960-1965
Photo: Lloyd Yearwood/Three Lions (Getty Images)

“I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m for justice, no matter who it is for or against.”- Malcolm X, 1965

Malcolm X, 1964

Malcolm X, 1964

Malcolm X (1925 - 1965) makes a speech, UK, 22nd November 1964. The signs above the stage are in Malay.
Malcolm X (1925 - 1965) makes a speech, UK, 22nd November 1964. The signs above the stage are in Malay.
Photo: Express (Getty Images)

“A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything.”- Malcolm X, 1964

Malcolm X, 1964

Malcolm X, 1964

Malcolm X talking to two teachers during a visit, December 2nd 1964.
Malcolm X talking to two teachers during a visit, December 2nd 1964.
Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

“We declare our right on this earth to be a human being, to be respected as a human being... by any means necessary”- Malcolm X, the Founding Rally of the Organization of Afro-American Unity in June 1964

Malcolm X, 1962

Malcolm X, 1962

Malcolm X (1925 - 1965), left, with General Abdulrahman Mohamed Babu (1924 - 1996), leader of the Zanzibar Revolution.
Malcolm X (1925 - 1965), left, with General Abdulrahman Mohamed Babu (1924 - 1996), leader of the Zanzibar Revolution.
Photo: Keystone (Getty Images)

“There is no better than adversity. Every defeat, every heartbreak, every loss, contains its own seed, its own lesson on how to improve your performance next time.”- Malcolm X, 1962

Malcolm X, 1963

Malcolm X, 1963

Malcolm X (1925 - 1965) at London Airport (now Heathrow), 17th February 1965.
Malcolm X (1925 - 1965) at London Airport (now Heathrow), 17th February 1965.
Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

“If you’re not ready to die for it, put the word ‘freedom’ out of your vocabulary”- Malcolm X, 1963

Malcolm X, 1964

Malcolm X, 1964

Malcolm X (born Malcolm Little, later el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz) at London Airport, September 7th 1964.
Malcolm X (born Malcolm Little, later el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz) at London Airport, September 7th 1964.
Photo: Terry Disney/Daily Express/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

“We are nonviolent with people who are nonviolent with us.”- Malcolm X, 1964

Malcolm X, 1965

Malcolm X, 1965

Malcolm X reading stories about himself in a pile of newspapers, circa 1963.
Malcolm X reading stories about himself in a pile of newspapers, circa 1963.
Photo: Three Lions/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

“I, for one, believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”- Malcolm X, 1965

Malcolm X on Education

Malcolm X on Education

“Without education, you’re not going anywhere in this world”- Malcolm X

Malcolm X on Fighting for Freedom

Malcolm X on Fighting for Freedom

“You don’t have to be a man to fight for freedom. All you have to do is to be an intelligent human being”- Malcolm X

Malcolm X, 1964

Malcolm X, 1964

“I believe in the brotherhood of man, all men, but I don’t believe in brotherhood with anybody who doesn’t want brotherhood with me. I believe in treating people right, but I’m not going to waste my time trying to treat somebody right who doesn’t know how to return the treatment.”- Malcolm X, 1964

Malcolm X, 1963

Malcolm X, 1963

“If violence is wrong in America, violence is wrong abroad. If it is wrong to be violent defending black women and black children and black babies and black men, then it is wrong for America to draft us, and make us violent abroad in defense of her. And if it is right for America to draft us, and teach us how to be violent in defense of her, then it is right for you and me to do whatever is necessary to defend our own people right here in this country.”- Malcolm X, 1963

Malcolm X, 1965

Malcolm X, 1965

Malcolm X in Oxford with Eric Abrahams, right, the Student Union president, before addressing university students on the subject of extremism and liberty, 3rd December 1964.
Malcolm X in Oxford with Eric Abrahams, right, the Student Union president, before addressing university students on the subject of extremism and liberty, 3rd December 1964.
Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

“You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.”- Malcolm X, 1965

Malcolm X on Race

Malcolm X on Race

alcolm X speaking on stage at a rally, New York, circa 1960-1965.
alcolm X speaking on stage at a rally, New York, circa 1960-1965.
Photo: o by Three Lions/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

“A race of people is like an individual man; until it uses its own talent, takes pride in its own history, expresses its own culture, affirms its own selfhood, it can never fulfill itself.”- Malcolm X, 1965

Malcolm X, 1965

Malcolm X, 1965

Malcolm X (1925 - 1965) arrives at London Airport carrying a portable cinecamera.
Malcolm X (1925 - 1965) arrives at London Airport carrying a portable cinecamera.
Photo: Evening Standard (Getty Images)

“It is a time for martyrs now, and if I am to be one, it will be for the cause of brotherhood. That’s the only thing that can save this country.”- Malcolm X, 1965

