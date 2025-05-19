In Honor of Malcolm X's 100th Birthday, Here are His Most Fearless, Inspiring Sayings

When it comes to iconic voices in Black history, few resonate louder—or hit harder—than Malcolm X. Born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925, the civil rights legend would’ve turned 100 this year, but his words remain as sharp, fearless, and relevant as ever.

Advertisement

Whether he was schooling folks on the power of education, warning us about the media’s manipulation tactics, or making it plain that freedom ain’t really free, the highly respected yet sometimes “controversial” leader always knew how to deliver a message that stuck.

So in honor of his centennial birthday, we’re highlighting some of his most unforgettable quotes from all those years ago in the hopes that we’ll never forget how much Malcolm was truly a voice for the ages. Keep reading to get into these gems that continue to inspire, agitate, and motivate!