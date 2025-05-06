These Celebs Ignored the Met Gala's Strict 'No-Phone' Rule. See the Pictures They Took Inside

Does anyone follow the rules anymore? In the case of the Met Gala’s notorious “no phone” policy, maybe not. Over the years, several celebs broke the Met’s rules, but all that means is the public gets a closer look at what actually goes down after the red— or in this year’s case, blue— carpet.

5 Best Men's and 5 Best Women's Looks from the Met Gala 2025 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video 5 Best Men's and 5 Best Women's Looks from the Met Gala 2025

5 Best Men's and 5 Best Women's Looks from the Met Gala 2025 CC Share Subtitles Off

English 5 Best Men's and 5 Best Women's Looks from the Met Gala 2025

The rule dates back more than a decade. Attendees are discouraged from bringing their phones or sneaking pictures or videos from inside one of the world’s most exclusive events. Even Anna Wintour, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief and gala chairperson, previously said, “Guests must abide by a no-phone (and, therefore, no social media) policy once they’ve entered the museum,” but clearly that’s not stopping much.

Advertisement

At this year’s Met Gala, many celebrities snuck in their devices, giving the people an inside scoop. Take a look at all the rule-breakers and what they captured!

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii and Angel Reese

If it’s one thing Megan Thee Stallion will do, it’s try some new food and get others to join in on the fun. This time, Grammy Award winning rapper Doechii and WNBA star Angel Reese joined Meg to indulge in some of the gala’s menu.

Advertisement

They tasted cornbread, caviar, and vegan lox. The ratings came in, and the three fashionistas were mostly satisfied with the food options... except for Doechii, who wasn’t feeling the truffle chopped cheese.

Advertisement

Halle Bailey, Sydney Sweeney and Lisa

Advertisement

Singer and actress Halle Bailey was caught snapping selfies with actress Sydney Sweeney and K-Pop star Lisa. Although Bailey hasn’t shared the official selfie with the world yet, fans were more than ecstatic to see the unlikely pairing of these three women.

Questlove

It seems like every year, a group of A-list celebrities all huddle inside one of the bathrooms for a fun group pic. This year, Questlove didn’t share the group picture, but he did post a behind the scene clip of the action.

Advertisement

In the picture, Tracee Ellis Ross, Colman Domingo and even Quinta Brunson made the cut. “Everybody say ‘Black s**t!” Brian Tyree Henry shouted out. Of course, all the Black celebrity attendees did the call justice. Questlove even gave folks a peek at the gospel choir who performed during the event.



Advertisement

Angela Bassett, Yara Shahidi

Advertisement

It doesn’t seem like Angela Bassett and Yara Shahidi were scared of getting caught with their phones out. The two actresses were spotted in good spirits with Jaden Smith and Jon Batiste.



In the past, folks speculated that breaking the no-phone policy could get you banned from future galas... but so far, it doesn’t seem like anyone is fazed or ever been met with any consequences. We’ll just wait and see if Anna Wintour has something to say about this!