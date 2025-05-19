'Ghetto' or 'Joyful?' Backlash Against Black Grads at Commencements Explodes

You’ve likely seen the video of a Black student twerking across the graduation stage to the dismay of an administrator. Welcome to Black graduation season, where Black joy is on display as a new generation celebrates academic achievements. Viral videos of Black graduates dancing, strolling and celebrating have sparked online debate. While some view this as entertainment, critics (many of them Black folks) label it “ghetto” or “embarrassing,” unraveling a conversation about respectability politics and the definition of decorum at graduations.

Take the Commencement ceremonies at Madison Prep Academy’s in Baton Rouge, which faced backlash for graduating students’ exuberant celebrations. A graduating dance there gained over 1 million views, featuring students moving to Ms. Shirley’s “Boots On The Ground.” As the music shifted to a southern bounce record, students spread out, dancing energetically towards family and friends in the stands. Online comments lit up the post with divided opinions on the students’ behavior.

“I’d be embarrassed as a parent,” a TikTok user posted. Another posted “Take away the “no kid left behind” program bet that ceremony empty.” Other commenters called out the disrespectful comments. One user posted “God forbid black people are happy to graduate from a place they’ve been at for years.” More support from other users poured in as another TikTok user posted “I love this because our ancestors could not get an education. This turn up feels spiritual.”

At Howard University, one student was grabbed by faculty and removed for “dancing too much” during the commencement. A TikTok commenter lamented, “It is sad when this happens, especially at Black institution. I don’t know why we ignore that it is in our culture to celebrate our victories in the moment.” Another commenter shared “God forbid a man is happy to reach his goals and dance at a ceremony he paid for.”

Black people continue to argue that students should have the freedom to celebrate their achievements. “The yt people call this ghetto! I call this a celebration,” one commenter posted. “Remember blacks weren’t allowed to read or write. So this will always be a celebration amongst us. Just because it’s not the norm for everyone doesn’t make it ghetto.”

Many commenters came to the defense of the excited student, social media had a few disparaging comments about black students’ behavior during graduation. “Potential employers watch social media. What about graduation “ceremony” do you not understand?”, one X commenter explains that bad behavior captured on film will be looked down upon from future employers. “I don’t care what color their skin is. This is a disruption to the ceremony. If this is a preview of their decorum, how are they expected to get meaningful gainful employment?”

So, why is there so much outrage over students for their “turnt-up” behavior during graduation? Critics argue that the behavior disrupts the formality of the ceremony, disrespects the event’s significances and overshadows other students’ moment to shine. During the height of the pandemic, graduates nationwide —especially black graduates — were robbed of in-person graduation experience, especially after years of hard work and anticipation. For many, that loss still lingers, creating this deeper desire to reclaim such a joyous moment.

Some of the harshest critics online expose the deeply rooted stereotypes disguised as societal norms. Just like how one X commenter stated “Why do everything the Black folks do much have ratchet, ghetto behavior. This is suppose to be a graduation not a twerk off. You don’t see Latinos, Asians, Whites, Jewish and Africans behave like this at a graduation.”

Another commenter strikes down the comment, expressing the students are celebrating. “They are graduating, they aren’t fighting, they aren’t grinding on each other, they’re celebrating,” he expresses. “If you have a problem with this, you don’t like black people.”

X commenters continue to clapback at the negativity spewed at black graduates. One commenter shared “Imagine being so bland that you think Black joy at a graduation is a problem. We’re celebrating centuries of resilience, excellence, and survival…. and you’re mad because we didn’t clap off-beat in silence? Be serious.”