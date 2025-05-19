Why the Longstanding Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Rivalry Just Went So Far That the WNBA Has to Step In

WNBA fans can’t get enough of the rivalry between stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. But after a viral incident between the two players took a potentially racist turn, the league is getting involved in a major way.

It all started during a Chicago Sky game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday (May 17). Indiana blew Chicago out of the water with a 93-58 victory, but outside of the shocking season opener, fans and critics fixated on one moment between star players from each team.

Clark, a guard for Indiana, caught a flagrant foul against Reese, a forward for Chicago, during the game. This led to a heated interaction between the two women, which was eventually broken up. If you know anything about Reese and Clark’s history, the confrontation was just another for the books.

The 23-year-olds have been pitted against each other since their college years. Reese and Clark have came out expressing their love for the other, but that hasn’t stopped fans from picking sides. After Saturday’s incident, it was Reese — the Black woman — who got the brunt of the hate. On social media, folks called her anything from a “r*tarded fish” to a “ghetto hood rat” after the game.

Caitlin Clark gets flagrant foul for hard contact with Angel Reese

Now, the WNBA has launched a formal investigation into the racism from Saturday’s incident. In a statement, the league wrote, “The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms – they have no place in our league or in society. We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

Reese hasn’t responded to the investigation, but Chicago Sky CEO and president Adam Fox Chicago Sky said in a statement, “We will do everything in our power to protect Chicago Sky players, and we encourage the league to continue taking meaningful steps to create a safe environment for all WNBA players.”

It’s important to note the Indiana Fever also issued a statement sharing a similar sentiment to the WNBA’s. They said they’re working “closely” with the WNBA in its investigation. “We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players,” according to the Guardian.

Although Reese and Clark are often put against each other, Reese said last year it’s not what folks think. “I don’t think people realize it’s not personal... if I see you walking down the street, it’s like, ‘Hey, girl, what’s up? Let’s hang out.’ I think people just take it like we hate each other.”

She continued, “Me and Caitlin Clark don’t hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It’s just a super-competitive game.”