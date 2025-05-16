How Streamer Adin Ross Messed Around and Found Out Following Nasty Comments About Megan Thee Stallion and Doechii

Adin Ross is known for talking a fair amount of trash on his streaming platforms, But this time he might’ve messed with the wrong ones, and his pockets are getting taxed accordingly.

According to reports, the controversial streamer revealed that his recent remarks about Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii and Halle Bailey have cost him lucrative brand deals, and social media has some serious thoughts regarding the collapse of his partnerships.

Ross joined a live stream with DJ Akademiks, venting his frustrations about losing two brand deals, which he suggested were connected to his recent controversies and the public perception of him and fellow content creator DDG.

“I’m so mad. My PR was finally getting better. I had two deals lined up – same with DDG – lost both of them,” Ross said, alluding to his own actions as well as the recent abuse claims between DDG and Halle Bailey.

Ross emphasized that his frustration wasn’t about the money but his disappointment with the loss of opportunity. “I’m mad as f***, Ak. It’s not even about the money. It’s just ‘cause I wanted to do it. That’s the reality of how the world works.”

The deals collapsed following the public backlash stemming from Ross’s offensive on-stream comments about prominent music artists. The online controversy began when Ross reignited the debate surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. In 2020, Lanez was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot – a conviction that has generated a multitude of online debates regarding his sentence.

Ross, a friend of the “Say It” rapper, never hesitated to share his doubts online.

“Show the bullet wound, b****. They lied on my man’s name,” he stated on a live stream with content creators ZIAS and B.Lou. Ross claimed that Lanez is innocent and that Megan ruined his reputation. His comments set social media ablaze.

Ross also unleashed some controversial comments on rapper Doechii and her behavior during the 2025 Met Gala. Ross called out the “Anxiety” rapper for demanding her team to retrieve “more f***ing umbrellas,” which sent him over the edge. “She’s an entitled, unintelligent piece of sh*t,” he said, even calling for fans to boycott her work altogether. “Stop listening to her music.”

Social media is giddy over Ross’ loss of brand deals. One X commenter wrote, “Adin Ross lost multiple million dollar brand deals after his comments on doechii and Megan thee stallion. Shout out to those companies for doing that.”

Another X commenter isn’t buying the victim act: “Adin Ross & DDG reportedly fumbled brand deals after Adin’s comments on Doechii & Meg and DDG’s drama with Halle. The internet ain’t letting nothing slide these days”

Another commenter believes that Ross is attempting to capitalize from the cancel culture. “These mfers are so evil man like bro is clearly lying as part of his scheme to paint himself as the victim of cancel culture,” they wrote.

While Ross has not revealed the brand names he lost, he continues to maintain his popularity on his social media platforms.