Fashion Designer B Michael Has Dressed Beyoncé, Brandy & Cicely Tyson & He Owes His Success To His Foremothers
Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celeb Kids And Their Famous Parents

Family Matters

Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celeb Kids And Their Famous Parents

Beyoncé, Dwyane Wade and Cardi B are just some of the celebrity parents who love showing us how much fun they have hanging out with their kids at home.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celeb Kids And Their Famous Parents
Screenshot: Instagram

She may have two A-list celebrity parents in Beyoncé and Jay-Z, but it didn’t take long for Rumi Carter to make a name for herself. Fans have been loving every minute of her on-stage appearances during the “Cowboy Carter” tour. But they also can’t help but get emotional watching the beautiful family photo dump Bey shares with her audiences during the show. We’re not crying, you’re crying.

We look forward to seeing our favorite stars on the stage and screen – but if we’re being honest, we love it even more when they give us a little glimpse into their private lives and show us how much fun they have being moms and dads.

From Beyoncé to Keke Palmer to Dwyane Wade, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Black celebrity parents hanging out with their little ones.

2 / 16

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

No offense to Beyoncé or her amazing backup dancers and musicians, but Queen Bey’s daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi have been stealing the show at every stop on the “Cowboy Carter” tour. The gorgeous girls have a natural stage presence – and the fans can’t get enough!

3 / 16

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

But while fans love watching their Queen sing and dance to her biggest hits on stage, one of the most talked-about parts of Beyoncé’s show has been her sharing personal videos of herself and her family at home and on vacation.

4 / 16

Cardi B

Cardi B

Cardi B does not play when it comes to her style, so it’s only natural that the mom of three would post a picture-perfect holiday shot with her oldest kids (daughter Kulture and son Wave).

“Merry Christmas…Don’t ask bout the baby she was not wit the picture ish. It was very ghetto taking pics with these kids 😭” she captioned her post.

5 / 16

Cardi B

Cardi B

As much as we love seeing Cardi’s red carpet looks, we love that she has no problem showing fans another side – a laid back mama at home with her kids. In this adorable clip, Cardi shows off her skills in the kitchen making what looks like a delicious cookie dip with daughter Kulture. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper does what moms do best, showing she can multitask like a boss, balancing son Wave on her hip while she adds her ingredients.

6 / 16

Ciara

Ciara

The only thing Ciara fans love more than her music are her pics with hubby Russell Wilson and their four children. The beautiful family put on their Sunday best for this color-coordinated Easter photo.

7 / 16

Ciara

Ciara

Without question, Ciara puts her family first. But here, she mixes her personal and professional lives, putting on a play room concert for her little ones. We’re sure these guys have no idea how lucky they are to get floor seats at an exclusive Ciara show!

“She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom,” wrote someone in the comments.

8 / 16

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade may be an NBA champ, but he’s also a doting dad. The father of four always makes time to show his kids how much he cares.

“The way I do fatherhood,” he captioned a post of him giving daughter Kaavia a pedicure.

9 / 16

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade

On Father’s Day 2024, Wade posted a clip on TikTok of him pulling out all of the stops to create the ultimate spa day experience for daughter Kaavia, complete with candles, yogurt and a perfect mani-pedi.

10 / 16

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor

Image for article titled Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celeb Kids And Their Famous Parents
Screenshot: TikTok/@teyanataylor90

Teyana Taylor has lots of adoring fans, but if you ask her, there’s nothing like the love she gets from her daughters, Junie and Rue.

In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Taylor says becoming a mom has taught her patience and gave her “the purest, most genuine love ever.”

11 / 16

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor

When she’s not performing, Teyana Taylor is also a sports mom, who definitely is not about taking it easy on her kids. Here, she’s having fun playing a “serious” game of one-on-one with Rue – with a human hoop!

12 / 16

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

Motherhood looks amazing on “One of Them Days” star Keke Palmer. She’s absolutely glowing in this pic with her two-year-old son Leo.

13 / 16

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

With a mom as cool as Keke, there’s no doubt that your birthday party is going to be lit. Check out this clip of Leo and his friends riding in some serious hot wheels as they celebrated his second birthday in February.

14 / 16

Devale Ellis

Devale Ellis

Can we all just agree that Devale and Khadeen Ellis have the most beautiful family? We love that the couple lets us in on all of the love and laughter they share with their four sons with us on their podcast, “Ellis Ever After.”

15 / 16

Devale Ellis

Devale Ellis

In this hilarious video, Devale shares his frustration when one of his sons completely takes over the bed when he crawls into bed with Mom and Dad after having a nightmare.

“I can’t lie. That sleep in your parents bed be the BEST sleep 😂,” wrote someone in the comments.

16 / 16