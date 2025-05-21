Home Videos of Our Favorite Black Celeb Kids And Their Famous Parents

She may have two A-list celebrity parents in Beyoncé and Jay-Z, but it didn’t take long for Rumi Carter to make a name for herself. Fans have been loving every minute of her on-stage appearances during the “Cowboy Carter” tour. But they also can’t help but get emotional watching the beautiful family photo dump Bey shares with her audiences during the show. We’re not crying, you’re crying.

We look forward to seeing our favorite stars on the stage and screen – but if we’re being honest, we love it even more when they give us a little glimpse into their private lives and show us how much fun they have being moms and dads.

From Beyoncé to Keke Palmer to Dwyane Wade, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Black celebrity parents hanging out with their little ones.