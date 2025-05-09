Shaboozey's Met Gala Look Roasted, Why the Internet is Dragging Quinta Brunson, Smokey Robinson's Response to Sexual Assault Charges, Pauletta Responds to Denzel's 'Othello' Tony Snub, 13 Celebrities Named in Diddy's Jury Selection and Other Entertainment News

2 / 12
Shaboozey’s Met Gala Look Was Relentlessly Roasted, But Critics Say it’s a Sinister Pattern New Black Artists Shouldn’t Ignore
Shaboozey’s 2025 Met Gala debut consisted of an unforgettable statement suit, and people cannot stop talking about it. Immersed in the drippy “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, many praised the country superstar’s outfit for its fearless fashion statement, while others say it was too over the top. Fans couldn’t help but wonder whether the backlash was a fair critique, or if Shaboozey is the latest victim of fashion hazing on one of the biggest industry stages? - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More
Quinta Brunson may have won an Emmy for her hilarious comedy “Abbott Elementary,” but her latest stint on “Saturday Night Live” was no laughing matter thanks to one particular skit. And now, her fans and followers are going off on her about it. - Shanelle Genai Read More
The music world was left in shock after a bombshell lawsuit against one of its legends was revealed on Tuesday (May 6). Smokey Robinson was accused of sexually assaulting four of his former employees, and we’ve all been waiting to see how he would respond. Now, we got our answer, but it’s only sparking more questions. - Phenix S Halley Read More
As Sean “Diddy” Combs is headed into trial, the prosecutors and his attorneys are currently sifting through a pool of over 100 potential jurors to see who they can trust to make an impartial decision on the case. Part of their questions, however, featured a lengthy list of celebrities they were asked if they recognized. Now we’re wondering: what do they have to do with the case? - Kalyn Womack Read More
After Denzel Washington’s Tony Award Snub, His Wife Pauletta Just Said the Quiet Part About Why Out Loud
Pauletta Washington isn’t taking her husband Denzel Washington’s Tony Awards snub lightly. In fact, she’s got more than a few words to say about it.
As we previously told you, Denzel has been taking over the stage on Broadway with the revival of Shakespeare’s “Othello,” in which he stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Despite the play’s high popularity (and by high we mean it’s been so in demand that it drove ticket prices sky high) and rave reviews— the play didn’t score a Tony nomination when they were revealed last week. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Doechii Faces Black Twitter Backlash After Allegedly Mistreating, Talking Crazy to Met Gala Assistants
America’s new favorite rap diva is causing controversy after video of her preparing for the Met Gala has folks giving side eyes. Doechii was one of many A-list attendees at this year’s exclusive gala. But some online say she took the “exclusive” part too seriously when it came to her assistants. - Phenix S Halley Read More
The wait is over, and one of fashion’s most exciting events is finally here. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment business are getting ready to hit the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, and we don’t want to miss a single minute. This year’s gala, a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is set to be the Blackest yet. - Angela Johnson Read More
After Beyoncé was hit with a cease and desist letter over her use of the Sphere’s imagery “without permission” during her Cowboy Carter tour interlude visuals, fans are loving her petty response because “you won’t break her soul!” It didn’t take long — at all — for Beyoncé to swap out the Sphere from the visuals after the legal threat, replacing it with a graphic of the Allegiant Stadium (a venue located only four miles south from the Sphere) instead. - Angela Wilson Read More
It looks like the Beyhive has officially fallen in love with their queen’s youngest daughter. Seven-year-old Rumi Carter has been the talk of the internet as she has captured hearts with her infectious energy during her appearances on the “Cowboy Carter” tour. After all, if you’re going to steal the spotlight from Beyoncé on stage, you really have to bring it. - Angela Johnson Read More