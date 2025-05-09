Shaboozey's Met Gala Look Roasted, Why the Internet is Dragging Quinta Brunson, Smokey Robinson's Response to Sexual Assault Charges, Pauletta Responds to Denzel's 'Othello' Tony Snub, 13 Celebrities Named in Diddy's Jury Selection and Other Entertainment News

Pauletta Washington isn’t taking her husband Denzel Washington’s Tony Awards snub lightly. In fact, she’s got more than a few words to say about it.

As we previously told you, Denzel has been taking over the stage on Broadway with the revival of Shakespeare’s “Othello,” in which he stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Despite the play’s high popularity (and by high we mean it’s been so in demand that it drove ticket prices sky high) and rave reviews— the play didn’t score a Tony nomination when they were revealed last week. - Shanelle Genai Read More