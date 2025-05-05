Diddy is Allegedly 'Nervous' on the First Day of His Trial For This One Particular Reason

The moment many of us have been waiting for is here: Sean “Diddy” Combs is headed to trial on federal sex crime charges. He made a vulnerable admission before the court as jury selection got started...and things are a bit juicier than we expected this early on.

Combs attended his jury selection hearing in Manhattan federal court Monday. It was his first time being able to dress in business attire versus his tan prison jumpsuit. Combs wore a blue sweater pulled over a white button-down, per The New York Post. Still, the rapper was noticeably grayer in his hair and beard, considering he can’t dye his hair behind bars, though he appears to have been given a haircut.

More than 150 potential jurors were expected to come before the court to be questioned by the prosecutors, Combs’ defense attorneys as well as Judge Arun Subramanian. Some of the jurors acknowledged that they did hear the news about the charges brought against the rapper, per USA TODAY. One even stated she liked an Instagram video of a comedian making a “baby oil” joke. She was allowed to advance in the jury pool despite the confession because she stated she could still make impartial decisions on the case, The Post reported.

Another potential juror who expressed anxiety about the case due to past trauma from sexual assault was also allowed on the jury after Subramanian said she was “careful” in her responses to questions, per USA TODAY.

However, jurors who admitted to watching the leaked surveillance video of the rapper hitting and dragging singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura were struck from the jury pool, per The AP. Another struck potential juror is a chief marketing officer at Simon & Schuster who told the court her employer planned to publish Al B. Sure’s memoir.

Among other questions, jurors were asked if they recognized a laundry list of celebrity names including Michael B. Jordan and Kanye West. They were also asked questions regarding polygamy, swinging and overall views of the hip-hop industry, the reports say. As jurors kept coming in and out, Combs asked the judge for a bathroom break, per The AP.

“I’m sorry, your honor. I’m a little nervous today,” he said.

About Diddy’s Federal Sex Crime Case

The 55-year-old rap mogul was arrested back in September in Manhattan by federal authorities, six months after they raided his two homes in Los Angeles and Miami. The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit.

The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege women and men were drugged and forced to perform sexual acts at Combs’ pleasure. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance.

Combs quickly settled with Ventura within 24 hours, but lawsuits from other associates have quickly followed in the months since. Most notably, over 100 plaintiffs are being represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee who said his clients have made claims of rape, sexual exploitation and sexual assault against the rapper.

While many of the suits since 2023 have been civil, this federal case has Combs facing criminal charges. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail. Trial is expected to last eight weeks.