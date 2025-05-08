Shaboozey's Met Gala Look Was Relentlessly Roasted, But Critics Say it's a Sinister Pattern New Black Artists Shouldn't Ignore

Shaboozey’s 2025 Met Gala debut consisted of an unforgettable statement suit, and people cannot stop talking about it. Immersed in the drippy “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, many praised the country superstar’s outfit for its fearless fashion statement, while others say it was too over the top. Fans couldn’t help but wonder whether the backlash was a fair critique, or if Shaboozey is the latest victim of fashion hazing on one of the biggest industry stages?

In the court of public opinion, fashion enthusiasts occupy the front row on social media to dissect and evaluate celebrity fashion. Shaboozey’s Met Gala look — a cropped jacket, matching pants, a black collared tank with strings of draped turquoise beads, and a slanted, wide-brimmed black hat — sent shockwaves across various platforms, highlighting the lack of a perceived “masculine” look.

Now, the internet is divided over the Nigerian-American artist’s unforgettable look. While some celebrate the bold fashion move, others view it as a “humiliation ritual,” criticizing the look for its non-traditional masculine presentation.

“I’m pretty convinced its a ritual inside there,” a TikTok commenter suspects, suggesting a certain level of expectation for Black men at exclusive events such as the Met Gala. “The new artist that are Black men, they are almost required to wear a certain attire, if you know what I am saying,” they added. “I am really convinced that this is a humiliation ritual.”

Society has heavily weighed expectations on gender roles in fashion, leading to harsh judgments for some of our favorite celebrities who dare to go against the norms. For stars such as Shaboozey, stepping outside of traditional male fashion, the online reactions seem inevitable.

One X commenter praised the artist, calling him the Met Gala’s best-dressed. “Boozey you were the best dressed person at the gala,” one X commenter posted. “Please don’t allow these stupid insecure ment to make you feel less than who you are. Women and gays are going crazy for you right now just so you know!”

Another X commenter posted: “OH MY GOD SHABOOZEY IS DEVOURING LIKE ARE [YOU] KIDDING ME.”

Women continued to shower him with positivity noting his outfit is deeply rooted in African American history. “This look isn’t just fashion-forward, it’s rooted in history, identity, and rebellion,” another X commenter posted. “Shaboozey and Robert Wun didn’t just follow the them – they expanded the boundaries.”