13 Celebrities Named in Diddy’s Jury Selection and How They’re Related (or Not) to His Case

As Sean “Diddy” Combs is headed into trial, the prosecutors and his attorneys are currently sifting through a pool of over 100 potential jurors to see who they can trust to make an impartial decision on the case. Part of their questions, however, featured a lengthy list of celebrities they were asked if they recognized. Now we’re wondering: what do they have to do with the case?

The potential jurors were given a laundry list of 190 individuals, many of whom are celebrities, which was read by Judge Arun Subramanian. He described the daunting task like he was “reading an appendix from ‘The Lord of the Rings’,” per Newsweek. While there was no added context to these names as they were read to the potential jurors, we gathered as much as we could as to how they’re related (or not so much) to Combs, let alone his allegations.

Multiple news outlets have been scrambling to get the full list of names but here’s what we got so far…

Celebrities Named in Diddy’s Jury Selection Questioning

SLIDE #1Mike MyersPhoto: Steven Ferdman (Getty Images)The actor doesn’t appear to have too much of a connection to the Bad Boy rapper. However, in his role as Dr. Evil, he did make a Diddy-related joke. In a scene from “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” Dr. Evil showed a tattoo on his behind reading “E. Diddy” which is a nudge toward the rapper’s alias “P. Diddy.”

Though, Myers also appeared at Diddy’s “Greatest Party of All Time” bash following the release of the film in 2002.