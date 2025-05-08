After Denzel Washington's Tony Award Snub, His Wife Pauletta Just Said the Quiet Part About Why Out Loud

Pauletta Washington isn’t taking her husband Denzel Washington’s Tony Awards snub lightly. In fact, she’s got more than a few words to say about it.

As we previously told you, Denzel has been taking over the stage on Broadway with the revival of Shakespeare’s “Othello,” in which he stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Despite the play’s high popularity (and by high we mean it’s been so in demand that it drove ticket prices sky high) and rave reviews— the play didn’t score a Tony nomination when they were revealed last week.

In the aftermath, producer and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss spoke out and expressed her disappointment over the lack of recognition in a post to Instagram. But now, Denzel’s own wife is sharing her two cents about the snub and she didn’t mince words.

Speaking to a group of reporters on Wednesday (May 7), Pauletta tried to keep things cordial and sweet but ultimately decided to share her real thoughts in totality. Noting that while this situation is one she and her family has faced before, she’s ultimately not surprised that things played out this way.

“Now see, that’s not something you want to ask me. I can’t say that I was surprised that they didn’t,” she said per PEOPLE.

“In my family we’ve been through this a lot of times. A lot of times. And I think I can speak honestly and truthfully and artistically that it was denied, you know, so you wonder why. But we don’t have to wonder why: It’s narrow-minded people that are in charge of making decisions and judgments.”

For what it’s worth, Pauletta does have a point. Her husband has given us countless amazing performances and yet, somehow he’s received only two Oscars in his entire career. That’s incredulous as much as it truthful. But exactly to her point, that’s something that more than likely has to do with the people in charge of nominations to begin with. Maybe we ought to examine those groups of people and interrogate why.