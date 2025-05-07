Doechii Faces Black Twitter Backlash After Allegedly Mistreating, Talking Crazy to Met Gala Assistants

America’s new favorite rap diva is causing controversy after video of her preparing for the Met Gala has folks giving side eyes. Doechii was one of many A-list attendees at this year’s exclusive gala. But some online say she took the “exclusive” part too seriously when it came to her assistants.

A video of Doechii has now gone viral on social media with over 28 million views on X. She’s being accused of being “rude” to her assistants during her Met debut. In the clip, Doechii is standing behind a white wardrobe screen, trying her best to hide her Dandy-inspired outfit from nosey paparazzi. But here’s where things get fishy.

Doechii can be heard yelling from behind the screen for her assistants to bring her more umbrellas to help cover the top of the open screen. “No, stop. Get me another umbrella now,” she said. “And another one.” The entire scene was chaotic, with photographers flanking the star and assistants scrambling to please her.

“I need four f*****g umbrellas,” Doechii demanded. Eventually she got her umbrellas, and she and her team were off to the Met Gala’s blue carpet. But although the “Anxiety” rapper was arguably one of the best dressed of the night, fans were still stuck on how she treated her team.

On X, @trinsbang asked, “why is doechii talking to her team like this?? I would’ve threw an umbrella AT HER so fast.” Other folks shared similar sentiments, with @eternalcumslimz saying, “immediately she’s a no for me lmao like this is her when she knows cameras are around, can you imagine how she’s treating her staff behind closed doors??”

Many fans of Doechii expressed their disappointment with her tone. “I want to defend her and say maybe she was stressed but this is a lot,” @ihythreat wrote. In Doechii’s defense, the Met Gala is probably one of the most stressful fashion events to prepare for. It’s the world’s most exclusive annual event, and Doechii was making her debut. But is that any real excuse to “mistreat” the people working for you?

@txadel_ surely doesn’t think so. They said, “People saying ‘you would be the same under stress!’ Genuinely I cannot believe how rude some of you are lmao.” But while many online were criticizing the rapper, others came to her defense.



“Ofc a black woman can’t be authoritative without seeming mean,” @monicalambeau tweeted. “She doesn’t have to fawn to give her employees instructions.” Other folks like @ENayomii said it’s just a part of show biz. “Lmao una never work in entertainment before,” she wrote.



One person, @OneSpicyNoodle2, even called out people for “tone policing” a Black woman. @KdotJohnson_ compared her to Michael Jackson saying, “Y’all been trying for 4 months to find a reason to dislike Doechiii it’s kinda hilarious. She talking like any other perfectionist artist. Michael Jackson was the same way.”

As of this writing, Doechii has not addressed the online backlash.