Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars' Red Carpet Looks

The wait is over, and one of fashion’s most exciting events is finally here. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment business are getting ready to hit the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, and we don’t want to miss a single minute. This year’s gala, a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is set to be the Blackest yet.

We can’t wait to see how fashion all-stars, including Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Zendaya and Pharrell Williams will put their personal spin on this year’s dress code: “Tailored for You.” And we’ll also be keeping out eyes peeled for any newcomers who use the moment to make a fashion statement of their own.

The Met Gala is always a night full of surprises, both on the red carpet and off (remember that Solange - Jay-Z elevator incident?), which is why we’ll be watching all the arrivals, scoping out all of the trends and keeping our eyes peeled for any viral moments.

Keep coming back to The Root all night long to see what your favorite stars wore.