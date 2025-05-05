Beverly Johnson Reflects On Naomi Sims Encouraging Words, 50 Years Since Gracing Vogue Cover
Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars' Red Carpet Looks

Entertainment

Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars' Red Carpet Looks

We're watching all of the arrivals at one of fashion's biggest and Blackest nights. Keep coming back to The Root to see what your favorite stars wore.

By
Angela Johnson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Met Gala Chair Anna Wintour, Co-Chair Colman Domingo and Co-Chair Lewis Hamilton attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

The wait is over, and one of fashion’s most exciting events is finally here. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment business are getting ready to hit the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, and we don’t want to miss a single minute. This year’s gala, a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is set to be the Blackest yet.

We can’t wait to see how fashion all-stars, including Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Zendaya and Pharrell Williams will put their personal spin on this year’s dress code: “Tailored for You.” And we’ll also be keeping out eyes peeled for any newcomers who use the moment to make a fashion statement of their own.

The Met Gala is always a night full of surprises, both on the red carpet and off (remember that Solange - Jay-Z elevator incident?), which is why we’ll be watching all the arrivals, scoping out all of the trends and keeping our eyes peeled for any viral moments.

Keep coming back to The Root all night long to see what your favorite stars wore.

Dancers Perform

Dancers Perform

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)
Colman Domingo & Lewis Hamilton

Colman Domingo & Lewis Hamilton

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)
Sache Taylor

Sache Taylor

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)
LaLa Anthony

LaLa Anthony

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)
Ego Nwodim

Ego Nwodim

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)
Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)
Ruth E. Carter

Ruth E. Carter

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)
Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Savion Washington (Getty Images)
Deborah Roberts

Deborah Roberts

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Savion Washington (Getty Images)
Mona Kosar Abdi

Mona Kosar Abdi

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)
Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Slaven Vlasic (Getty Images)

Colman Domingo attends the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala.

Costume Institute Exhibit

Costume Institute Exhibit

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Slaven Vlasic (Getty Images)

A view of some of the looks on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Dapper Dan

Dapper Dan

Image for article titled Live 2025 Met Gala: Black Stars&#39; Red Carpet Looks
Photo: John Nacion (Getty Images)

Dapper Dan leaves The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala.

 

