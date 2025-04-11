Oh No She Didn't !Why Quinta Brunson's 'White' Comment Got Folks Annoyed And Fired Up

Quinta Brunson Teases The Return Of Our Favorite Public School, Abbott Elementary, Back For Season 3 CC Share Subtitles Off

Quinta Brunson Teases The Return Of Our Favorite Public School, 'Abbott Elementary,' Back For Season 3

Emmy Award-winning actress-comedian-producer Quinta Brunson has sparked a heated online debate based on comments she made during a recent appearance on Amy Poehler’s “Good Hang with Amy” podcast. During their sit-down, Brunson told Poehler that she doesn’t know white people – a statement that has some giving her serious side eye.

The comments were in response to a question sent in by one of Brunson’s friends and former BuzzFeed co-workers who wanted to know if Quinta finally realized that Jon Bon Jovi is the lead singer of the band Bon Jovi.

“I don’t know white people,” Brunson responded. “I know you, I know Tina Fey, I know that’s it. I know white people in comedy.”

But some listeners are still calling BS on Brunson’s statement, considering she was married to a white man – Kevin Anik – for three-and-a-half years.

“I hate when black people who date/surround themselves with wh*te people try to act like they’re this anti-wh*te, pro-black activist like lol you sleep with one every night you know wh*te ppl,” wrote someone on X.

The actress went on to say that she’s always had a hard time keeping white celebrities straight.

“I used to get white people mixed up for the longest time. Not anymore. But there was no reason for me as a young girl in Philadelphia to understand the difference between Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts,” Brunson added.

Some are giving Brunson the benefit of the doubt after listening to a clip of the interview posted by The Breakfast Club on Instagram.

“They do it to us often so don’t feel bad,” wrote someone in the comment section.

Others are arguing that there are plenty of white people who are married to Black people who don’t know anything about us and wouldn’t get an invite to the cookout if they didn’t marry into the family.

“The same way white women marry black men and don’t know shit about our culture, is the same way Quinta could’ve been married to a white man and not know who Bon Jovi is. Yall doing too much,” wrote someone on X.