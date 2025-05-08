A New Demure Rumi Carter Showed Up On The Cowboy Carter Tour and Fans are Not Happy

It looks like the Beyhive has officially fallen in love with their queen’s youngest daughter. Seven-year-old Rumi Carter has been the talk of the internet as she has captured hearts with her infectious energy during her appearances on the “Cowboy Carter” tour. After all, if you’re going to steal the spotlight from Beyoncé on stage, you really have to bring it.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment CC Share Subtitles Off

English Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment

However, a clip from night four of Bey’s Los Angeles shows reveals a much more demure Rumi, still smiling and waving at the crowd, but with a lot less energy. You can see her glance back at her big sister and Bey backup dancer Blue Ivy to make sure she was doing the right thing.

Advertisement

“Beautiful job, baby girl,” Beyoncé can be heard telling Rumi at the end of the performance.

Advertisement

Check out the clip for yourself here:

Advertisement

But the debut of the new subdued Rumi has fans wondering if Blue Ivy is behind it. In clips from previous shows, Blue is seen trying to wrangle her sister as she jumps around the stage and grabs at their mom. The dynamic even prompted TikTok creator @thestevensteven to post a video of himself acting as Blue Ivy typing a very businesslike email to Rumi asking her to keep her on-stage excitement in check.

“We as Carters are hilarious women. We love life. We love to smile. We love each other. However, the fans of our mother do not deserve this information. The fans of our mother should always remain in the dark,” the “email” read. “I’d say you’ll understand when you’re older, but you are older than you were yesterday.”

Advertisement

Fans who watched the latest performance joked that Rumi might be taking her big sister’s stage notes seriously so that she doesn’t lose her chance to share the stage with the rest of the women in her family.

“She’s like, nope, ya’ll not going to get me fired,” wrote someone in the comments.

Advertisement

But most commenters left their impassioned pleas to bring back the energetic Rumi they know and have come to love.

“WE THE PEOPLE WANT THE AUTHENTIC RUMI BACK NOW!! got our niece on stage practicing breathing exercises to control her excitement. I need to report HR. #teamrumi.” wrote someone.

Advertisement

We couldn’t agree more.