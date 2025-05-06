Fans Are Loving Beyoncé's Petty Clapback After Getting A 'Cease and Desist,' Notice

After Beyoncé was hit with a cease and desist letter over her use of the Sphere’s imagery “without permission” during her Cowboy Carter tour interlude visuals, fans are loving her petty response because “you won’t break her soul!” It didn’t take long — at all — for Beyoncé to swap out the Sphere from the visuals after the legal threat, replacing it with a graphic of the Allegiant Stadium (a venue located only four miles south from the Sphere) instead.

The updated visuals, according to one X user, was actually one of their edits they posted on X. The user, who wrote “I fixed it for you,” also tagged the Grammy Award winner, and now, folks online are calling her “Pettyoncé.”



Check it out:

TikTok user @nosybystanders delved into the switch, speculating how Bey seemingly using the fan’s edit proves how she “relies heavily on her audience” with alleged secret burner accounts.

Others online couldn’t get enough of Beyoncé’s unbothered clap back to Madison Square Garden boss James Dolan, who sent the cease and desist to her production company Parkwood Entertainment. “She said, ‘F**k you think this is?!’ ” one concertgoer screamed with accompanying footage of the new edit on TikTok before yelling, “Oh my God!”

Another TikToker said, “She deleted it, she deleted it! Ahahahaha! Oh my God Beyoncé!”

X users were equally excited about Bey’s pettiness, sharing their two cents online.

“DONT EVER TRY HER PETTY,” one X user declared.

“The Sphere tried it. Bey said “It wasn’t big enough anyway.” Then multiplied it by 4.5,” another fan wrote.

A third tweeted: “Woke up to petty Bey lol there is nothing that she would do wrong now,” before adding that now they “gotta boycott the Sphere.”

One fan called “the people who sent Beyoncé a cease and desist for using the sphere in her visuals for her concert” an “idiot.” They added: “Good luck booking her in the future.”

Another X user called out Sphere owners because now “she’s probably never doing that residency.”

“I will never visit the sphere,” one user wrote in reply to a photo from the official Sphere’s X page. “The management is literally so petty and childish. APOLOGIZE TO BEYONCE.”

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé showed her petty side.

Back in August 2022, Kelis blasted Bey for using a sample, or interpolation, of her 2003 single “Milkshake” on her song “Energy.” In a series of Instagram comments from her Bounty & Full business account, Kelis called the sample a “theft,” and wrote how her “mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance” was “astounding.”

Without saying one word publicly, Beyoncé quietly removed the Kelis sample. Kelis, who later clarified she wasn’t necessarily unhappy with Beyoncé specifically but with the lack of communication and overall respect and integrity in the music industry instead, per Entertainment Weekly, said she was happy with the removal.