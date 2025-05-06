2025 Met Gala Trainwrecks

The 2025 Met Gala was quite dandy, dramatic and drippy, as this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style was a call for guests to think tailored drama, gender play, and all things to set the red carpet on fire. The who’s who of entertainment did just that by shutting the red carpet down while draped in the finest creations the fashion house had to offer. While some celebs really popped out and showed us looks, others had us twisting our thumbs down as they served underwhelming looks. Let’s get into the looks that missed the mark.
Really Pharell?
Pharell Williams could have gave us little more especially serving as Co-chair of this year’s Met Gala. The famous producer played it safe with the pearl-detailed jacket but the pants should have been more complimentary with sequins or shimmer.
Did She Even Try?
Special Event Director of Vogue, Sache Taylor, looked like she skipped the fashion house and grabbed something straight from her closet. It’s a no.
Venus, This Isn’t Like You
This is shocking since Venus always comes correct...but From her head down to her shoes...it was an absolute fail. The color was gorgeous but the Wicked 3000s was not it. The entire styling team missed the opportunity for Venus to fully arrive for The Met.
Spike Lee Didn’t Do The Right Thing, But His Wife Did
The iconic film maker, Spike Lee, kept it so New York that he missed the memo of being superfine. But his wife, Tonya, ate the carpet for the both of them.
Kim, Why?
In true Kimberly Kardashian, the reality star flew under the radar as she arrived in a sexy, black leather dress. Though the dress made a statement, it didn’t stand a chance compared to the color outfit that others were wearing.
LaLa, Is That A Petticoat?
LaLa Anthony never misses an opportunity to fall short on giving fans a real Met Gala fashion moment. The archived Virgil artifact will always have sentimental meaning, however the petticoat on the shoulder just didn’t land.
Alicia and Swizz....We Get it, But No...
Alicia Keys alongside famed producer and husband, Swizz Beatz, didn’t meet us with nothing more than a Count Dracula inspired look. Alicia, what’s with the beads and the comforter shawl? This wasn’t it.
Lauri Cumbo...Just too Much
While we can appreciate African print being incorporated for The Met, but Lauri Cumbo this was just overboard with the cape and bedazzled shoulders. We love the motherland too but girl...too much.
Sha’Carri Richardson All Laced In Foolishness
Surprised to see Sha’Carri Richardson at The Met? Absolutely. Surprised that her attire was mess? Absolutely not. The two tone lace dress and stiletto nails were a complete let down for a major moment.
Georgina Rodriguez, Is This Your Nightgown?
Another lace foolish moment. If you are just going to wear a nightgown, why did you even come, Georgina Rodriguez?
Queen, The Wired Brim Wasn’t Enough
Mary J. Blige gave us a low effort with this three piece suit that failed to hold our attention. It felt more like a tour reject than a Met Gala moment. Not even the wired-brim hat could save the look. At least she let the thigh high boots chill at home.
Megan Thee Stallion Played It Too Safe
Stanning for one of Houston, Texas finest, Megan Thee Stallion, is never challenge. The dress was absolutely gorgeous and our girl stepped out. However, the Old Hollywood glam was too safe and over played.
Too Subtle for a big Night But We Still Love You
We love Deborah Roberts who is known for her great New York style. She showed off men’s shirt elements in her dress with the detailed cuffs on her wrist. But the outfit is missing more accessories and jewels to amplify the look.
Beautiful Cynthia, Did You Get The Assignment?
Wicked star, Cynthia Erivo, brought her own edge to The Met but it fell short from the theme as the gothic gown just didn’t leave us inspired. While dramatic presence couldn’t be missed, the look was too dark compared to the vibrant, Superfine theme. Bold? Absolutely. On theme? Nah, not so much.