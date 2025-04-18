Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy 'Freak Off' Lawsuit, Church Easter Egg Hunt Turns Tragic, Black Man in Wheelchair Viciously Attacked in NYC and Other Crime Stories From the Week

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Criminal Justice

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy 'Freak Off' Lawsuit, Church Easter Egg Hunt Turns Tragic, Black Man in Wheelchair Viciously Attacked in NYC and Other Crime Stories From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in criminal justice

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy &#39;Freak Off&#39; Lawsuit, Church Easter Egg Hunt Turns Tragic, Black Man in Wheelchair Viciously Attacked in NYC and Other Crime Stories From the Week
Screenshot: News 12, The Empowerment Ministries Christian Center, Photo: Theo Wargo, Al Bello (Getty Images), Theo Wargo (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 6

Black Man in Wheelchair Viciously Attacked by NYC White Man and Then This Happens

Black Man in Wheelchair Viciously Attacked by NYC White Man and Then This Happens

Image for article titled Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy &#39;Freak Off&#39; Lawsuit, Church Easter Egg Hunt Turns Tragic, Black Man in Wheelchair Viciously Attacked in NYC and Other Crime Stories From the Week
Screenshot: News 12

Troy McLeod walks his dogs every single day in his New York City neighborhood. Despite being wheelchair-bound, McLeod and his pups have maintained a comfortable routine. But everything changed one day when their regularly scheduled walk turned life-threatening. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 6

Miss. Church Easter Egg Hunt Takes Tragic Turn After Deacon Gets Caught in Fatal Altercation

Miss. Church Easter Egg Hunt Takes Tragic Turn After Deacon Gets Caught in Fatal Altercation

Image for article titled Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy &#39;Freak Off&#39; Lawsuit, Church Easter Egg Hunt Turns Tragic, Black Man in Wheelchair Viciously Attacked in NYC and Other Crime Stories From the Week
Screenshot: The Empowerment Ministries Christian Center

What started as a community event celebrating Easter turned fatal at a Mississippi church. According to authorities, a deacon at the Empowerment Ministries Christian Center (EMCC) stepped in to defend a fellow church goer from an armed man, then tragedy struck. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 6

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy ‘Freak Off’ Lawsuit For This Obvious Reason

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy ‘Freak Off’ Lawsuit For This Obvious Reason

Image for article titled Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy &#39;Freak Off&#39; Lawsuit, Church Easter Egg Hunt Turns Tragic, Black Man in Wheelchair Viciously Attacked in NYC and Other Crime Stories From the Week
Photo: Theo Wargo, Al Bello (Getty Images)

Another day, another amended lawsuit... The weeks are counting down until Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to stand trial for alleged sexual misconduct and racketeering, and in the mean time, his civil lawsuits just keep piling up. But while several A-list celebrities have been mentioned for allegedly participating in or witnessing the infamous “Freak Offs,” one billionaire couple just came out to clear their names with damning receipts. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 6

3 Black Female Lawyers Diddy Could Be Eyeing to Help Him During Federal Trial

3 Black Female Lawyers Diddy Could Be Eyeing to Help Him During Federal Trial

Image for article titled Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy &#39;Freak Off&#39; Lawsuit, Church Easter Egg Hunt Turns Tragic, Black Man in Wheelchair Viciously Attacked in NYC and Other Crime Stories From the Week
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs has something up his sleeve with only three weeks until his trial begins. At seemingly the 11th hour, Combs’ is trying to change his legal team in a major way. And with May 12 right around the corner, this move could prove vital to his defense strategy. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement

6 / 6