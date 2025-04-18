Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy 'Freak Off' Lawsuit, Church Easter Egg Hunt Turns Tragic, Black Man in Wheelchair Viciously Attacked in NYC and Other Crime Stories From the Week

Another day, another amended lawsuit... The weeks are counting down until Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to stand trial for alleged sexual misconduct and racketeering, and in the mean time, his civil lawsuits just keep piling up. But while several A-list celebrities have been mentioned for allegedly participating in or witnessing the infamous “Freak Offs,” one billionaire couple just came out to clear their names with damning receipts. - Phenix S Halley Read More