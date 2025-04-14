Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy 'Freak Off' Lawsuit For This Obvious Reason

Another day, another amended lawsuit... The weeks are counting down until Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to stand trial for alleged sexual misconduct and racketeering, and in the mean time, his civil lawsuits just keep piling up. But while several A-list celebrities have been mentioned for allegedly participating in or witnessing the infamous “Freak Offs,” one billionaire couple just came out to clear their names with damning receipts.

As we previously reported, Beyoncé and Shawn “Jay- Z” Combs were name dropped in an April lawsuit against the disgraced mogul. The suit, filed by Joseph Manzaro, detailed disturbing claims that he was drugged and humiliated during a Miami party in 2015. But what caught the attention of many is when Manzaro alleged the Carters were also at the party and witnessed him allegedly being paraded around while wearing a dildo strapped on his face.

The lawsuit obtained by E! News states “Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter were seated in the room and upon seeing [Manzaro], Beyoncé Knowles-Carter asked, ‘What’s this? What’s this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a [penis] mask standing here in front of me?’”

But here’s the thing... Jay and Bey said they were never at the 2015 party; in fact, they weren’t even in Miami at the time of the alleged “Freak Off.” And now, they have the proof to back it up. Hov’s attorney, Alex Spiro, reportedly warned Manzaro’s attorney about “making false allegations” after providing evidence that the billionaire couple wasn’t in the same city when the “Freak off” was going down, according to TMZ.

In response, Manzaro’s legal team filed an amendment version of his lawsuit against Combs on April 11, and this time, the Carters’ names were completely omitted, TMZ reported. Manzaro is still going after Combs, seeking compensatory, treble and unspecified punitive damages “in an amount sufficient to punish” Combs and others in an attempt to “deter them and others from engaging in similar misconduct in the future,” according to The Root.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jay was named in connection with Diddy’s many legal woes. We previously reported the suit alleging Carter and Combs raped a 13-year-old in 2000 was dropped with prejudice in February. Combs still has an steep battle as his trial is set to start on May 12.