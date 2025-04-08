Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Makes a Huge and Surprising Turn You'll Never Suspect

Though Keke Palmer has been making headlines recently thanks to her podcast and her recently released film on Netflix, the father of her child—Darius Jackson has stayed out of the spotlight. And now we finally know why.

As you may recall, the relationship between the two took a sharp turn back in November 2023 when fans were shocked to find out that Palmer filed for a temporary restraining order against Jackson. She alleged that he “physically and emotionally” abused her, calling him “unhinged, volatile and dangerous” to her and their now two-year-old son Leodis.

The restraining order came after a very public back and forth between the two, where their personal lives were put on display in court documents and leaked voicemails. Since then things have been relatively quiet as the former couple has been trying to focus on coparenting via joint custody.

But Jackson has seemingly disappeared altogether from the limelight and we’ve finally learned the reason behind it. As revealed in a recent Instagram post, Jackson decided to join the military back in November 2024 and had dedicated all the time beforehand to get himself together for the betterment of his son. The decision couldn’t have come at a better time as Jackson said it was “much needed” and served as a form of “redemption.”

“Joining the Army at my big age of 30 was random but much needed. The more I pray, the more God has given me the clarity that this has been the best decision I have made for myself,” he captioned in the post. “Now, don’t get me wrong, I HATE being away from Leodis & I HATE TRADOC! However, being older has allowed me to have so much patience & wisdom to get me through some of these rough times.”

He concluded by saying that while his story was far from over, he hopes his journey inspires others to know that they can always carve their own path.

In speaking on her ex’s decision to serve in an interview with PEOPLE back in December 2024, Palmer said she was “proud” of him and felt “very at ease now knowing things are under control.”

However, in looking at the comments section on Jackson’s posts, others won’t so ready too accept his new era.

“I don’t think God is in the military but congrats on your enlistment,” wrote one user.

“Of course, abuser = military,” said another.