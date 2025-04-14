Here's What Daily Life is Like For Diddy in Jail

Disgraced rapper-producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is perhaps the most famous resident of the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. He’s been held at MDC since September 2024, while he awaits his trial for racketeering and sex trafficking charges which is set to begin next month.

That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris Talk New Film 'Black Bag,' Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs

The facility, which currently holds nearly 1,200 inmates, was opened in the early 1990s and is primarily used for people awaiting trial in federal courts in Manhattan or Brooklyn and has long been the target of criticism from those who have complained about violence, overcrowding and unsanitary conditions.

Advertisement

As The New York Times reports, Combs has been held in 4 North, a dorm-like area of the prison, typically reserved for high-profile inmates, government informants and others who need to be kept away from the general population. The unit is set up to house around 20 inmates.

Advertisement

While Diddy has had his fair share of legal trouble, this is the first time he’s spent this much time in lockup. This is what we know about what Diddy’s days are like at MDC.

Advertisement

Meals

According to The New York Times, 4 North inmates are also served a rotating menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner, beginning at 7 a.m. each morning. The inmates eat together at tables in a common area of their unit.

Advertisement

If they’re in the mood for a snack, they can also use up to $180 every two weeks to buy snacks like candy bars and crackers from the commissary, with money added to their commissary fund from friends and family members.

Free Time

Inmates in 4 North have access to an exercise room, which includes yoga mats, a basketball hoop, a ping pong table and a television, as The New York Times reports.

Advertisement

Although MDC inmates do not have access to WiFi, tablets can be purchased from the commissary and used to watch movies or listen to music. Combs also has access to a laptop that he is allowed to use in the visiting room between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. every day to work through the issues of his case with his legal team, according to The New York Times.

Communication with the Outside

Besides the other inmates held in in 4 North, Diddy is allowed visitors once a week on Tuesdays. He is also allowed phone calls that can last up to 15 minutes. But he has to be careful what he says, as the calls are subject to government surveillance. Back in March, excerpts of a call Diddy had with Ye was leaked to the press.