My Hip-Hop Story: Sway Calloway Felt Like a Superhero Living Through The Genre & Culture's Early Years
From Kendrick Lamar to Missy Elliot, The Best Rags To Riches Stories in Hip-Hop

Music

Several MCs including 50 Cent, Missy Elliot and DMX went through some incredibly difficult times to achieve success.

By
Noah A. McGee
By Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled From Kendrick Lamar to Missy Elliot, The Best Rags To Riches Stories in Hip-Hop
Photo: Leon Bennett // Stephen Lovekin // Scott Gries (Getty Images)

Hip-hop has been a tool for the underrepresented to tell their stories since it was created in the early 1970s. So it’s only natural that it’s birthed some of the most inspiring success stories in all of music.

Some artists were convicted criminals who changed their lives after getting into music. Others were homeless and couldn’t afford to feed themselves until they got behind a mic. Even though all their stories are different, they are all inspirational. These are the best come-up stories in hip-hop.

50 Cent

Image for article titled From Kendrick Lamar to Missy Elliot, The Best Rags To Riches Stories in Hip-Hop
Photo: Evan Agostini (Getty Images)

Everyone knows him as the biggest troll in hip-hop, but there haven’t been many things 50 Cent hasn’t experienced. His mother, who was a drug dealer, died when he was only eight years old. Jackson also grew up to be a drug dealer and in 1994, he was arrested when police found heroin, crack cocaine, drug packaging material, and a gun. He was sentenced to three to nine years in prison.

Even when he was starting to make waves as a rapper, 50 Cent was shot nine times in front of his grandmother’s house in 2000. It makes it all the more impressive that he survived and went on to drop one of the best-selling rap albums of all time in 2003 with “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

Kendrick Lamar

Image for article titled From Kendrick Lamar to Missy Elliot, The Best Rags To Riches Stories in Hip-Hop
Photo: Kendrick Lamar (Getty Images)

While it’s hard to imagine Kendrick Lamar as something other than a superstar rapper, he was once just a kid living in Section 8 housing in Compton, California. Despite having both of his parents in his life, they lived in poverty and were even homeless for a time.

Thankfully, when he got into high school, and started to battle rap in his neighborhood. Local record producer Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith noticed Lamar’s talents and signed him to Top Dawg Entertainment.

2Pac

Image for article titled From Kendrick Lamar to Missy Elliot, The Best Rags To Riches Stories in Hip-Hop
Photo: RON GALELLA COLLECTION (Getty Images)

Tupac Shakur’s biological father left when he was young and his stepfather spent several years in prison after being convicted of robbery in 1981. Although he eventually found success, the difficulties in Pac’s life never stopped as he was shot several times before being sentenced to prison in 1995.

Notorious B.I.G.

Image for article titled From Kendrick Lamar to Missy Elliot, The Best Rags To Riches Stories in Hip-Hop
Screenshot: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Christopher Wallace was raised by a single mother, Voletta Wallace. Like others on this list, Big became a drug dealer before being discovered by Sean “Puff” Combs, who turned the Brooklyn MC into one of rap’s biggest stars.

Bizzy Bone

Image for article titled From Kendrick Lamar to Missy Elliot, The Best Rags To Riches Stories in Hip-Hop
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for STARZ (Getty Images)

Bizzy Bone is blessed that he was even able to survive his childhood. While he was still a child, he and his two sisters were abducted by their mother’s ex-husband. He was only four. For years he and his siblings were tortured and sexually assaulted. He did not return to his mother until two years after he was kidnapped.

DMX

Image for article titled From Kendrick Lamar to Missy Elliot, The Best Rags To Riches Stories in Hip-Hop
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images. (Getty Images)

DMX dealt with many difficulties growing up. He was physically abused by his mother for several years which resulted in him being sent to live with other family relatives in Yonkers, New York. He also spent time living in a group home. It’s amazing that despite going through all that, DMX still achieved the heights that he did.

Cardi B

Image for article titled From Kendrick Lamar to Missy Elliot, The Best Rags To Riches Stories in Hip-Hop
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Some people may scoff at this pick. But going from a stripper to one of the biggest rappers in the world is something few people could fathom. Ever since she released “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx rapper’s career has only gone up.

Missy Elliot

Image for article titled From Kendrick Lamar to Missy Elliot, The Best Rags To Riches Stories in Hip-Hop
Photo: Vince Bucci (Getty Images)

Although she grew up with both of her parents in her life, Missy Elliot has recalled her mother suffering domestic abuse at the hands of her father. She even came to her mother’s defense and pointed a gun at her father to halt the abuse. She was also sexually assaulted by her cousin when she was only eight. She became a Grammy-winning artist and one of the most influential female rappers in history.

Lil Baby

Image for article titled From Kendrick Lamar to Missy Elliot, The Best Rags To Riches Stories in Hip-Hop
Photo: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for adidas Basketball (Getty Images)

Lil Baby’s come-up is well-documented. The first time he went to jail was at 12 years old. He later dropped out of high school to become a full-time drug dealer, which led to him being arrested and charged several times for possession with intent to sell. After catching so many cases and constantly being sent to jail, he was sent to prison for two years at 19 for violating his probation. When he got out of prison, he focused strictly on music, which turned out to be the right decision.

Conway the Machine

Image for article titled From Kendrick Lamar to Missy Elliot, The Best Rags To Riches Stories in Hip-Hop
Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images)

Unlike several others on this list, Conway the Machine did not achieve major success as a rapper until way later in life. In 2012, he was shot in the head and neck area. Despite the doctor’s initial thoughts that it would paralyze him from the neck down, Conway overcame the injury and is only partially paralyzed in his face. He didn’t achieve major success until 2017 when he was signed by Eminem’s Shady Records.

