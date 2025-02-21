A Detailed Analysis on Whether Kendrick Lamar is the Greatest Rapper of All Time

Is Kendrick Lamar the greatest rapper of all time (G.O.A.T.)? That’s a tricky question. Go on social media, and some are quick to say that he has achieved that status.

Then there are others who take a more nuanced approach. Instead of making a statement concerning the 50-plus years of Hip-Hop, they do not say he has surpassed greats like LL Cool J or Andre 3000. They just say he is the greatest of his generation.

I think we need to be surgical in our approach. No blanket statements. No prisoner of the moment evaluations. But let’s discuss this carefully, shall we? Have a seat kids. If you’re under the age of 30, you may not like what I have to say.

Lamar is certainly the best of his generation, but that has not always been the case. I’ve always appreciated his lyrical talent, but he had a lack of BANGERS in his catalog. “Alright” off of To Pimp A Butterfly is banger adjacent, but that song blew up because he was speaking to the moment.

Not because it was a transcendental, certified banger like Juvenile’s “Back that Azz Up” or Jay’s “Big Pimpin’.” To me, if a rapper is going to be in the GOAT conversation, they must not have just one song that bangs, they need many. (Shout out to the students in my Black Popular Culture class at Oklahoma State University and my son Lawrence Ware, Jr. who vehemently argue that a rapper does not need to have bangers to be great. Ya’ll are wrong, but you are passionately wrong.) This is what held Nas up for many years. He had great songs, but few bangers. Same with J. Cole: He is a remarkable talent, but only considered a G.O.A.T. by dudes who wear dreads and burn sage.

Before his beef with Drake, K. Dot was considered great, but not really in the GOAT conversation. Now he is. “Not Like Us,” “TV Off,” “Squabble Up,” even “Luther.” These are all bangers for different reasons. Battling with the subpar actor from Toronto unlocked something in Mr. Duckworth. He is doing what we always knew he could. Picking beats that knock (Do people still put 10s in their trunks?) and spitting hot fire.

This brings us to the question at hand. Is Kendrick Lamar (aka K-Dot aka Kungfu Kenny aka Cornrow Kenny aka King Kendrick aka King Kunta…dude has a lot of nicknames) the greatest rapper of all time?

No. Not yet. Many are rushing to give him that status because he is on top of the world right now, but I think we more evidence before we make such a lofty claim. Just consider some of the greats that came before him: Lauryn Hill, Nas, Jay, Biggie, Tupac, LL…even Scarface and Killah Priest.

Lamar may get there one day, he certainly has the talent, but he is not on top of the mountain yet. He may be on Mount Rushmore of rap, but he is not the greatest. I don’t care how many Grammy’s he wins nor does it matter to me that he is the first rapper to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize. We must never use white accolades as a way to measure Black art. Kendrick is the best of his generation, but he is not yet the greatest MC to touch a mic.







