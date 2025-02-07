Entertainment

Could DMX Have Become Hip-Hop's First Billionaire? Here's Why His Ex-Wife Sure Thinks So

The 'Who We Be' rapper passed away at the age of 50 back in 2021.

By
Shanelle Genai
DMX in March, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gregory Bojorquez (Getty Images)

DMX could’ve have been hip-hop’s first billionaire before Jay-Z got the title in 2019. Or, at least, that’s the message now being put forth by his ex-wife. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

According to a new interview with Carlos King, DMX’s ex-wife Tasheera Simmons explained that when her late husband was alive, he pulled in a lot of money through his music, acting and other ventures. Due to that, Simmons said that the two of them were on their way to becoming billionaires had he not made some unwise business moves.

“I remember looking at our bank accounts and the zeros wouldn’t stop. I’m not even exaggerating. He got $10 million a movie. He made millions just doing a show, and when he went on tour, he would come back with,” she said. “I would say we were very close to being billionaires. X made a lot. It was so much money.”

Tashera on DMX Legacy, battle of his estate, new book, the 15 kids, how he was almost billionaire

Referring to the business moves specifically, Simmons revealed that one of the biggest ones was when the “Get It On the Floor” rapper opted not to invest in the Barclays Center alongside Jay-Z way back when. The reason why was because he didn’t think it made much business sense at the time. Unfortunately, according to Simmons, that choice would prove to be the wrong one and the first of many more financial mishaps that would end up happening as DMX aged.

Advertisement

As previously reported by The Root, DMX died in 2021 after suffering a heart attack. He unfortunately left behind no will and reportedly a mountain of debt.