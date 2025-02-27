Cardi B Shows Off Her Natural Hair and the Internet Has Thoughts!

Cardi B. may not have any new music out right now but she’s still grabbing folks’ attention thanks to a new TikTok video. And once we tell you what she reveals in it, you’ll understand why.

Chef Carla Hall & The Struggle of Being A Black Woman In A White Man's Industry | Securing the Bag: Part 2 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Chef Carla Hall On Being A Black Woman In A White Man's Industry | Securing the Bag: Part 2

Chef Carla Hall & The Struggle of Being A Black Woman In A White Man's Industry | Securing the Bag: Part 2 CC Share Subtitles Off

English Chef Carla Hall On Being A Black Woman In A White Man's Industry | Securing the Bag: Part 2

Over the weekend, the “Up” rapper gave her fans a behind the scenes look at her hair appointment in Brooklyn, where she went to finally to go get a silk press and a new color on her natural hair. And while that sounds all fine and dandy, what stood to be the shock of the moment was when fans realized her blown-out hair was way kinkier than they realized. For what it’s worth, Cardi identifies as an Afro-Latina citing the fact that her father is Dominican and her mother Trinidadian with African and Spanish roots.

Advertisement

Describing to fans that it took her three hours to undo the braids she’d been wearing underneath her wigs and to wash and blow it out, Cardi then took us into the next day where she went to color it copper red. This process resulted in her hair curling up to a degree, which the surprised “Bongos” rapper as she shared that her hair doesn’t really revert back to curls as much as they used to any more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, the end result was one filled with shine and luster as Cardi stood up to admire her new look and revealed nearly waist-long, red hair.

Naturally in the comments section on her TikTok, fans were admiring the new ‘do (and asking for a haircare line) but some couldn’t help but note her kinky textured hair and used that as a jump off point to start inquiring about whether she’s truly Black or not.

Advertisement

“Your the only celeb I would trust to do a haircare brand,” wrote one user.

“You’ve had one of the best hair journey I’ve ever seen,” said another.

“I will not be buying haircare from Beyonce or Rihanna. I will be buying from YOUUUU. You went from short hair growing up to long healthy hair. Seeing your hair journey...PLEASE GIRL GIVE US THE TEA,” another said.

Advertisement

However, not all comments were positive.

“She’s not Black,” wrote one user in a separate video.

“I wouldn’t consider her Black,” said another.

“She’s a foreigner with melinated skin,” one other user wrote.

All the negativity prompted TikTok user Chef Juicy J to post a response video to people arguing about the “Enough” rapper’s race and ethnicity.

Advertisement

“At the root of it all, she’s a Black lady. Her roots tie back to Africa, which is why her hair looks like that...we come in all shades and sizes and hair textures too,” she said in part. “But at the end of it all, no matter how much you want to hate and refute it— we are Black at the root of it. We are Black.”