If you’re anything like me, then there’s a part of you that loves theorizing and researching everything under the Marvel sun immediately after watching the end-credits scene of any of their films.

I’ll be honest enough and admit that I didn’t become too deeply ingrained until after Black Panther in 2018, and even further entrenched when the pandemic struck two years ago and I binged all 20+ movies in their proper timeline order. But once I got in, I was in.

One character whose fate I’ve been pondering on is that of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, a.k.a. the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., whose presence has been pretty non-existent thus far in this current phase of Marvel’s filmography.

However, thanks to a recent interview with Samuel L. Jackson, fans (and I) now have a clue as to just when and how Fury will show up. According to Complex, during an appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Jackson admitted to having recently finished filming parts in not one, not two, but THREE upcoming MCU projects, expected to drop within the next year.

“When I was in London just now, it was [Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania], and [The Marvels] was happening, and we were getting ready to do [Secret Invasion],” Jackson explained. “So it was like, three Marvel movies on one lot. I was kind of running around from place to place.”

He later added, “It’s kind of strange when someone tells you they’re going to give you a nine-picture deal. You know, you go ‘How long am I going to stay alive to make nine pictures?’ Because it used to take a while to make a movie. It still kind of does, but people make two or three of them at a time. In the Marvel Universe, it’s crazy.”

You right about that, Mr. Jackson! And “crazy” honestly feels like an understatement given all the rigmarole surrounding Black Panther 2 and its frequent delays, with filming potentially messing with the timeline for when the subsequent Marvel films are supposed to be released. Here’s hoping that this next phase will pan out the way it’ s supposed to both for Fury’s fate and the rest of the MCU.