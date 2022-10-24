It’s officially Jonathan Majors season!



Fresh off a Creed III trailer that had the internet thirstier than it’s been a loooonnggg time, Jonathan Majors is now set to ruin the Marvel Cinematic Universe as its next major villain, Kang. We got a fresh look at our favorite new big bad in the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The film finds Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang trying to adapt to life as an almost famous superhero, when an experiment by his daughter Cassie and Hank Pym sends the action into the quantum realm. You’d think these people would have learned by now to stop messing with science they don’t completely understand.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | Official Trailer

The good news in all this is that their trip to the quantum realm brings Kang to the big screen. We originally met the character in the Loki Season 1 finale in the episode “For All Time. Always.” Loki and Sylvie land at the end of time and meet He Who Remains, played by Majors. This is a version of the character who has survived the multiverse war and knows everything that happens right up until his final moments. Great pains are taken not to call him Kang, but he’s very clear about the fact that his variants are much worse than he is.

“It was the character and dimensions of Kang [that drew him to the role]. And the potential that it had. I thought, I’ll take a chance on that,” Majors told Men’s Health.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features one of those variants as someone who seems to need something from Scott, and is willing to do anything to get what he wants. The trailer Marvel has released doesn’t show much of Kang. In fact, he’s only in one scene at the end, where he’s not actually doing anything bad. However, the teaser 2022 D23 Expo guests got to see spent more time with a very sinister Kang. The clip I saw at the Disney fan convention showed the new big bad implicitly threatening Scott while hinting at a larger plan. I have to assume they thought for the first trailer it gave too much away, which makes sense, but it still needs more Kang.

Listen, Marvel. A s you move forward with Phases Four, Five and Six, you need to remember there’s no such thing as too much Jonathan Majors. Between this movie and Loki, we’ve seen two variants of Kang so far. I’m wondering how many versions we’ll get before Phase Six wraps up with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, currently scheduled for release in May 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2026.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania flies into theaters on Feb. 17.