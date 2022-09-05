Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly over. There’s only one more major release, and it’s a big one. As we not-so-patiently wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to hit theaters Nov. 11, we thought it was time to take a look back at the rest of the MCU’s most recent offerings and rank them from best to worst. It’s vital to note that this list really just ranges from “that was ok” to “oh my God, that was amazing.” There are no bad choices here. And obviously, there will be spoilers ahead, so if you’re not completely caught up on the MCU, head to Disney+ for a binge, then come back.

If you enjoyed this recap of Phase Four, keep reading for a few Phase Five movies and TV series we’re especially excited about. From a trio of superwomen, to a legendary vampire hunter, to Tony Stark’s possible successor, we’ve got some cool Phase Five choices to check out in 2023.